Boksburg Ventures Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOKSBURG VENTURES INC. (the “Company” or “Boksburg”) hereby provides an update regarding the Company’s present status, as well as a general overview of its plans for the upcoming year.



Status of Recently Pursued Transaction

During the year-ended 2021, Boksburg pursued a transaction with an advanced technical materials company (the “Target”) whereby Boksburg would acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the Target by way of a business combination agreement. As a result of certain material misrepresentations made by the Target, Boksburg terminated the transaction in September 2021.

Financial Position

As at April 8, 2022, Boksburg holds approximately CAD $5.37 million in cash on its balance sheet. At this time, the Company is not liable for any significant operating or “burn” expenses, which enables Boksburg to preserve its existing capital, as well as any potential added capital, for an indefinite period of time.

Current Activities and Anticipated Developments

Boksburg is actively seeking business opportunities that are in the best interests of its shareholders in various industries. Based on current market conditions as well as geopolitical concerns at a global level, Boksburg is taking a selective approach to executing any contemplated transactions. The Company intends to keep its shareholders updated on a regular basis regarding material developments in its pursuit of these potential new business opportunities as and when they become available.

Please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR ( http://sedar.com ) for disclosure and filings relating to Boksburg in accordance with Canadian securities requirements.

On behalf of Boksburg Ventures Inc.:

“Eugene Beukman”

Eugene Beukman, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements within this press release relating to the Company constitute “forward-looking statements, “within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, business plans and/or objectives, sales programs, forecasts and projections, assumptions, expectations, and/or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements.” Such “forward-looking statements” involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future business opportunities contemplated by the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and involve risk and uncertainties relating to those future business opportunities. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com . The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

CONTACT:

Eugene Beukman

ebeukman@partumadvisory.com