ABOG Supports OB GYNs and Gender-Affirming Care Rights

Dallas, TX, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) strongly opposes limiting access to or criminalizing evidence-based gender-affirming care.

ABOG is a non-profit organization whose role is to administer certification programs to obstetricians and gynecologists (OB GYNs) across the United States who voluntarily seek to become board-certified. ABOG supports the important health care role that OB GYNs play in the comprehensive care and treatment of their patients. The OB GYN specialty and its subspecialties include gender-affirming care and care for LGBTQ patients.

ABOG’s mission is to define the standards, certify OB GYNs, and facilitate continuous learning to advance knowledge, practice, and professionalism in women's health. Our commitment to these principles is firm and unwavering in support of OB GYNs who wish to provide comprehensive gender-affirming care to the patients and families they serve. Patients place their trust in the sanctity of the patient-physician relationship, and they must have confidence that their OB GYNs can provide the evidence-based counseling and care that they need without limitations, and all patients should have access to evidence-based care without discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.

###