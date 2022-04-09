Domo Broadcasts Systems partners with Wave Central to bring world-class solutions to North American broadcast market

Carlisle, PA, USA, April 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southampton, UK and Carlisle, PA, USA — Domo Broadcast Systems (DBS) is pleased to announce an exclusive sales and technical support partnership with US-based Wave Central LLC, a major provider of wireless broadcast camera and transmission technologies. The Wave Central team is now offering to the North American broadcast market the complete line DBS products which provide ultra-reliable, broadcast-quality, ultra-low latency video/audio solutions via wireless microwave, satellite, or fiber links for even the most-demanding applications.

Wave Central brings onboard its well-established and recognized specialist knowledge in delivering superior RF solutions for major sports venues across North America. Domo Broadcast Systems’ OEM technology will be used within Wave Central’s portfolio and Wave has access to the full DBS product range.

“We’re delighted to formally announce this partnership with Wave Central,” says Mike Budge, Broadcast Unit Director for Domo Broadcast Systems. “They have an outstanding reputation in this market, and we’re looking forward to supporting the team as they continue to develop the future of sports technology in the region.”

The partnership marks one of the first major milestone of Domo Broadcast Systems since it was formed earlier this year through the combination of UK-headquartered Broadcast Wireless Systems and DTC Domo Broadcast — two of world’s most sought-after providers of specialist broadcast.

“Customers are already benefiting by being provided with access to a broader product range, enhanced development of bespoke solutions, and a greater level of support through our global presence,” explains Mike. “With Wave Central as a sales partner, we take those benefits up yet another notch.”

Wave Central assumes responsibility for all North American customer support for Domo Broadcast System solutions, supplying its broadcast clients with its renowned five-day support turnaround from its Carlisle, Pennsylvania facility.

“We're pleased to offer the entire Domo Broadcast Systems portfolio to the North American market, with complete after-sales service and support performed in our Carlisle, PA. facility,” says Jeff Winemiller, Founder and CEO of Wave Central. “We've had a long-standing relationship with the Domo team. By offering their world-class products along with ours, we are providing the best RF solutions to our customers, regardless of their unique requirements.

"We can fit the bill."

Wave Central and Domo Broadcast Systems will both be exhibiting at NAB 2022 in Las Vegas from April 23‒27, 2022. Wave Central will be showcasing the DBS Sapphire family of encoders and decoders at booth C1317, and Domo Broadcast Systems will be launching the new game-changing Onyx family of encoders and decoders at booth W7822.

About Domo Broadcast Systems

Domo Broadcast Systems is a worldwide one-stop shop for the specialist distribution of broadcast-quality video/audio, via wireless microwave, satellite, or fiber links. Our expert mechanical, software, FPGA and systems engineers provide solutions for the highest quality and most-demanding applications, be they wireless cameras at sports matches, on-board transmission from sports cars or transcontinental remote production. Our ultra-reliable, high-quality, ultra-low latency products for transmitting broadcast-quality video include microwave, HEVC/4K encoders and decoders, and satellite solution, as well as bespoke solution development and project management. For more information, visit our website at www.domobroadcast.com.

About Wave Central

Wave Central provides world-class RF solutions for the in-house sports venue, entertainment and broadcast market. CEO Jeff Winemiller, with over 35 years of Broadcast experience founded RF Central, which later evolved into our current company. At Wave Central, we work closely with our clients and in many cases, we are asked to provide custom solutions to fulfill their requirements. We pride ourselves on being a dynamic company that can offer almost any solution to fit the customer’s needs. Many times, we are asked to make the impossible, possible. It’s our unique approach that allows us to deliver on our promise of providing the market’s absolute best RF wireless systems and after sales service, bar none. For more information, see www.wavecentralrf.com.

Contacts:

Domo Broadcast Systems

Helen Brown

Head of Broadcast Customer Services & Support

Email: Helen.Brown@domobroadcast.com

Mobile/WhatsApp: +44 (0) 7973 822 992

Tel: +44 (0) 1489 505 034

Wave Central LLC

Anthony Sangiovanni

Owner/Executive Director

Cell: (973) 222-5270

Email: anthony@wavecentralrf.com

# # #

Attachment