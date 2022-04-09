Reactify’s The Block L.A. Closes NFT L.A. Week with Vortex of Web3 Tech, Holograms & Art

Los Angeles, CA, April 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Block L.A. became the premier launchpad for leading-edge Web3 technology and art, as it hosted the perfect closing event to NFT L.A. week at the legendary James Goldstein Mansion. The event was created and produced by Reactify, the visionary collective firm specializing in premium launches and experiences, which turned the night into a vortex of Web3 experts, investors, celebrities and artists making multi-million dollar connections.

The night featured speaker panels, the culinary creations by Chef Jorge’s JB Experiences (an art and food visual exhibition) and first hand experience with some cutting edge technology, and digital art installations by Outland Art and an NFT gallery build-out by Reactify partners, World of Light. Three-time Grammy Award and two-time World Music Awards nominee DJ Paul Oakenfold closed out the night with a classic house music set brought by Animal Concerts. Dan Fleyshman, the youngest founder of a publicly listed company and an NFT community thought leader, was the host and moderator. Drops included a collaboration between artist Tran$parent and Steve Aoki.

Baron Davis, Jalen James, Michael Terpin, Jeremy Gardner, Eric Schwertzel and James Goldstein himself attended along with hip hop stars-turned-Metaverse players, Tory Lanez, Mario, J.Cole and Tyga.

"We were confident in the success The Block event was going to have, but we were blown away with the positive reception by industry leaders and networking that took place. This is truly the beginning of a breakthrough in the NFT and Web3 space,” says Samah Addin, CEO of Reactify.

One of the top innovations of the night, Proto, continued its rise as the most powerful tool to showcase Web3 art and experiences. The L.A. startup, fresh off major wins at SXSW and CES, brought its Proto Epic hologram device to the event, sponsored by Beleve Vision. The unit featured important NFT work by Ali Sabet and Kinda Hibrawi.

"The Proto is truly a visionary display," said Sabet, the Iranian-American artist and renown creator of Tokyo Punks, Pixopop, Uglie Kitties and Healing Codes,. "It's truly exciting to see my work in the Proto."

Hibrawi, one of the leading new women in the NFT space whose important work with refugees and preserving Syrian culture has been recognized by the United Nations, NBC Nightly News and more, said, "The best presentation of digital art I've seen all week was in the Proto. I am so proud."

Proto, formerly known as Portl, which is also known for beaming executives, athletes and artists all over the world for live interactive experiences, is capable of displaying NFTs as volumetric holograms and third party app Hideaway was installed to transform the Proto device into an interactive touchscreen NFT gallery. Proto has been in use by Christies at both its Art + Tech Summit and its recent Friendsies by FriendsWithYou auction in collaboration with OpenSea. The Proto Epic has also been used to display holograms in partnership with BitBasel, DeadMau5, SuperRare, ArtRepublic, amfAR, the Haas Brothers, Nicole Buffett, NFT NYC, NBA champion Danny Green, and more.

"What's better than showing off your hologram technology on the tennis court of the house where The Big Lebowski was filmed? We were thrilled to be able to showcase some of the most exciting NFT work at Reactify’s ‘The Block L.A.’ to cap off the amazing week at NFTLA," said Proto Inventor and CEO David Nussbaum. "Thank you to Reactify and Beleve Vision for making this happen. And to the amazing NFT artists, Ali Sabet and Kinda Hibrawi and other NFT artists for trusting us to give your work a new level of impact."

Other highlights included: THE 1st One Stop Shop DEFI Wallet, known as "The Unhackable Wallet;" Advanced Wearables Inc. exhibited the first ever Wear-to-Earn platform with their wireless AWI Powersuit using electro muscle stimulation technology and a fitness tracker designed to help people take control of their health; and Doc.com, whose CEO Charles Nader has been dubbed a "Latin American unicorn" by Forbes, presented their new epidemiological analytics based telemedicine service optimized for blockchain and crypto. The complete list of sponsors that participated in this flagship NFT event include, Animal Concerts, Beleve Vision, Proto, Doc.com, Outland Art, Hot Drops, Bitcoin Latinum, Metacrest, Defi Market Swap, TMON and Dented Feels.





Getty photos of the event available here.

https://www.gettyimages.com/photos/robin-l-marshall?assettype=image&editorialproducts=entertainment&family=editorial&phrase=robin%20l%20marshall&sort=newest&events=775793071

Continued photos of the event.

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tv06b8vb6hv72r9/AAC958_eWqR83xTAsvNnuGdja?dl=0



For more information contact on Reactify and the event: christian@reactify.co

For more information on Proto: owen@protohologram.com



