Outdoor Furniture Market 2022-2027 | Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, Revenue | Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Top Regions, Business Strategies

Pune, April 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Outdoor Furniture Market

The global Outdoor Furniture market was valued at 2028.93 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.79% from 2021 to 2027, based on Researcher newly published report.

This report studies the Outdoor Furniture market. Outdoor Furniture, also called garden furniture or patio furniture, is a type of furniture specifically designed for outdoor use. It is typically made of weather-resistant materials such as aluminium which does not rust. The oldest surviving examples of Outdoor Furniture were found in the gardens of Pompeii. Different types of outdoor furniture include chairs, seating sets, tables, dining sets, and loungers & daybeds. The main purpose of outdoor furniture is to offer appropriate décor, and comfort. Outdoor furniture is a type of furniture particularly designed for outdoor purposes. The main purpose of furniture is to provide comfort and appropriate décor to the building. With attractive designs and styles, the fame of the outdoor furniture has gone up. Outdoor furniture is growing nowadays due to initiatives taken by the government for funding more to more open spaces such as public garden, sports area and other area where people can relax.

Competitive Landscape:

prominent players in this market, include

By Market Verdors:

Yotrio Corporation

Brown Jordan

Agio International Company Limited

DEDON

KETTAL

Gloster

The Keter Group

Linya Group

Tuuci

MR DEARM

HIGOLD

Artie

Lloyd Flanders

Rattan

Emu Group

Barbeques Galore

COMFORT

Fischer Mobel GmbH

Royal Botania

Homecrest Outdoor Living

Hartman

Trex Company (Polyx Wood)

Treasure Garden Incorporated

Patio Furniture Industries

Market Segmentation:

categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

By Types:

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Textile

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Major Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Sales by Region

4 North America Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Countries

5 East Asia Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Countries

6 Europe Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Countries

7 South Asia Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Countries

8 Southeast Asia Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Countries

9 Middle East Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Countries

10 Africa Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Countries

11 Oceania Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Countries

12 South America Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Countries

13 Rest of the World Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Countries

14 Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type

15 Consumption Analysis by Application

16 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Outdoor Furniture Business

17 Outdoor Furniture Manufacturing Cost Analysis

18 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

19 Market Dynamics

20 Production and Supply Forecast

21 Consumption and Demand Forecast

22 Research Findings and Conclusion

23 Methodology and Data Source

