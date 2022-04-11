Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Core Scientific, Anavex, Roblox, and Koppers and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ), Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL), Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX), and Koppers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KOP). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ)

On March 3, 2022, market analyst Culper Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that Core Scientific “has wildly oversold both its mining and hosting businesses, which it cobbled together in a series of questionable transactions before dumping onto the market via SPAC.” Moreover, the Company had “waived the 180-day lockup on over 282 million shares, making them free to be dumped just 5 trading days” from the time of the report, showing that "insiders have abandoned any pretense of care for minority shareholders.”

On this news, Core Scientific’s stock fell $0.72, or 9%, to close at $6.98 on March 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL)

On February 1, 2022, before the market opened, Anavex announced that a phase 3 trial of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) for Rett syndrome met primary and secondary endpoints. Following the announcement, several people on social media indicated that the primary and secondary endpoints were recently changed. STAT News writer, Adam Feuerstein, tweeted, “Anavex changed the primary and secondary endpoints of this Rett study on Jan. 18, allowing it to claim success when the drug most likely failed.”

On this news, Anavex’s stock fell $2.04, or 15.6%, to close at $11.04 per share on February 1, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX)

On February 3, 2022, The Bear Cave published a report alleging that Roblox’s online platform intended for children aged six to fourteen is “also the leading platform for pedophiles.” The report detailed various arrests and indictments of sexual offenses against underage victims as young as five years old, while “[t]he company has engaged in litigation and intimidation to help conceal allegations of pedophilia on the platform.” Furthermore, Roblox’s head of safety and moderation has been accused of “peculiar” social media activity, including numerous “likes” of sexualized cosplayers and the following of a “furry porn” account, and Roblox’s former social media manager allegedly ran a pornographic blog while employed by the Company.

On this news, Roblox’s stock declined as much as 8.5% during intraday trading on February 3, 2022.

Koppers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KOP)

On February 23, 2022, Koppers disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was conducting an investigation “into the Company’s public non-GAAP financial metrics disclosures regarding the Company’s debt reduction target and net leverage ratio for Fiscal Year 2019 and the related management of its accounts payable.” Koppers’ Chief Executive Officer and other current and former officers and employees had received subpoenas for information and testimony pursuant to a formal order of investigation dated February 14, 2021.

