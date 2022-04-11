Softwoods' Expert Tips for Outdoor Entertaining as the Weather Cools Down

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is wrapping up and autumn weather is already beginning to make an appearance - but that doesn't mean outdoor home entertaining needs to come to an end. Softwoods, a leading provider of pergolas, decking and more, reveals their top advice for comfortable, cosy alfresco entertaining throughout the colder months.

The key to outdoor entertaining during autumn, says Softwoods, is practicality. Protect guests from potential rain by sitting under a pergola or block the breeze by setting up the entertaining area near a timber screen. Softwoods recommends investing in accessories like patio heaters, heat lamps or a fire pit to keep everyone warm. Set out blankets for guests to use if they get chilly, and consider laying down a rug on the floor where everyone will be sitting as cold often radiates from the ground. Host a lunch instead of dinner to make the most of the sunlight in the shorter days of the year, or ensure adequate lighting if guests are coming over in the evening. Covering all bases will keep guests comfortable, warm and happy.

Softwoods advises setting the mood in an outdoor entertainment area. Guests may need a little convincing to attend an outdoor gathering in chilly weather, so the outdoor building specialist suggests making the space feel as cosy as possible: light candles, string up some lights, make furniture as comfortable as possible with some throw cushions. Offer guests hot drinks like tea, coffee or hot cocktails. Think carefully about the menu if dinner or lunch is on the cards - think warm, filling foods instead of the more summery salads or fresh seafood. Autumn outdoor entertaining is the perfect excuse to utilise the barbecue and cook up something hearty for guests.

Outdoor entertaining shouldn't be confined to the summer months, says Softwoods. To create the ultimate outdoor entertaining area fit for any season, get in touch with Softwoods today.

