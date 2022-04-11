The game-changing Onyx-IP encoder and decoder set to demo at NAB 2022

Herndon, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herndon, US — Domo Broadcast Systems (DBS) announces the release of the Onyx-IP family of encoders and decoders. Taking latency down to unheard of levels and allowing for video to be transmitted down two different paths, the Onyx is a game-changer for live sports coverage and remote production. It will be the showcase item at the exhibition stand at this year’s NAB.

Onyx HEVC is a broadcast-quality H.265 encoder, offering exceptional compression ratios on video resolutions up to 4K UHD. It is ideal for remote production applications over leased lines or satellite, handling 4 HD or 1 UHD feed with ultra-low latency.

“We know an issue for broadcasters has been the risk of losing a transmission,” explains Richard Lane, Broadcast Engineering Lead at Domo Broadcast Systems. “Onyx encoders can stream across dual networks using a variety of IP formats including SRT, at bitrates of up to 120Mb/s. If one network should fail, the transmission will still make it through the other. So, viewers get to see the action in closer to real time, and broadcasters reduce the risk of dead air by having a back-up transmission path.”

The use of ST2022-7 technology at the decoder ensures glitch-free recovery from network errors or path fail over. For legacy systems and satellite modem connections, the Onyx encoder is equipped with ASI inputs and outputs.

“Transmitting over IP can add security risks — we know broadcasters don’t want to risk having their valuable content stolen,” says Richard. “The Onyx takes care of that. Broadcasters can employ built-in encryption mechanisms, such as AES over SRT or BISS, to protect their content.”

The Onyx builds on the Domo Broadcast Systems’ Sapphire family of encoders and decoders, which have been the go-to solution for broadcasters around the world for several years.

“We’re always looking to innovate, and have become renowned for our bespoke solutions able to meet the most intricate of our broadcast customers’ needs,” says Mike Budge, Broadcast Unit Director for Domo Broadcast Systems. “Our close tie with the motor sport broadcast industry was one of the main catalysts behind our refinements made to the Sapphire and ultimately our development of the Onyx. We wanted to build upon the Sapphire — already in wide use for motor sport coverage and other major global sports events — to meet the industry’s desire list for additional capabilities.

“The ultra-low latency levels of the Onyx and its ability to transmit simultaneously over dual networks and using a variety of IP formats were hoped for by the industry, but considered by many to be wishful thinking. But tell us something is impossible, and we will accept and meet the challenge!”

The Onyx’s unique quad mode allows four HD inputs to be synchronised and encoded with end‐to‐end latencies as low as 40ms. This high‐density and low‐latency encoding is ideal for coverage of live sporting events.

“We were able to test the Onyx with a major motor sport broadcaster,” states Richard. “This in-field testing under real-life conditions and working directly with the broadcaster’s team has allowed us to continue to make refinements. We will always be striving to add to the capabilities of the Onyx.

“Once you make one wish come true, the ideas for others keep flowing.”

The Domo Broadcast Systems team will be showcasing the Onyx at this year’s name NAB exhibition in Las Vegas, 23‒27 April 2022. Please visit us at our stand: West Hall — W7822.

About Domo Broadcast Systems

Domo Broadcast Systems is a worldwide one-stop shop for the specialist distribution of broadcast-quality video/audio, via wireless microwave, satellite, or fibre links. Our expert mechanical, software, FPGA and systems engineers provide solutions for the highest quality and most-demanding applications, be they wireless cameras at sports matches, on-board transmission from sports cars or transcontinental remote production. Our ultra-reliable, high-quality, ultra-low latency products for transmitting broadcast-quality video include microwave, HEVC/4K encoders and decoders, and satellite solution, as well as bespoke solution development and project management. For more information, visit our website at www.domobroadcast.com.

