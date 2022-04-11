Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market 2022 Projected US$ 30,888 Million By 2028 With CAGR Of 6.48% By 2028

Pune, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market 2022

Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market research study entails a thorough examination of the industry's future and current conditions. The study also breaks down market size, both in terms of volume and value, and market share, by geography. Market classifications, applications, primary supply chain structure, and principles are all discussed in the Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market. The most recent market analysis survey, which is aimed at a global audience, looks at development patterns, the growth status of main regions, and a business outlook overview. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market share, and consumer prices, and annual growth rate was also examined in the study.

>Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Below Companies covered in this Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market report:

Hitachi (ABB)

Siemens

GE

Eaton

NARI Group Corporation

Beijing Creative Distribution Automation

Itron

Beijing SOJO Electric

Xuji Electric

Integrated Electronic Systems

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market

The global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 30,888 million by 2028, from US$ 19,910 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.48% during 2022-2028.



Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Hardware accounting for 89.60% of the Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 27,262 million by 2028, growing at a revised 6.27% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Industrial segment is altered to an 5.84% CAGR throughout this forecast period.



China Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market size is valued at US$ 3,304 million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems are US$ 6,063 million and US$ 4,842 million, severally. The proportion of the North America is 30.45% in 2021, while China and Europe are 16.59% and 24.32% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 21.20% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 10.18% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 5.96%, 5.01%, and 8.92% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 1,436 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 4.64% over the forecast period.



With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market in terms of revenue.



Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market.



Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Scope and Market Size

Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type:

Hardware

Software

Segment by Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems industry surveys cover the following topics:

-This survey gives readers an in-depth look at the value chain and helps them better understand direct competition in the global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market. The Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Industry Profile covers each industry player's marketing and advertising skills, product diversity, pricing strategies, and distribution overview.

-Geographic Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market analysis can help you better understand the industry by providing detailed quotes, analysing product demand, and calculating the overall market size.

–Market research provides a thorough and dependable assessment of micro and macroeconomic aspects, as well as an interpretation of market assessments that are expected to influence the Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems industry's progress.

******************Frequently Asked Questions************************

What is the scope of the report?

-This market study analyses the global and regional markets, as well as the general growth prospects of the industry. It also includes information on the general competitive landscape of the global industry. The study also contains a dashboard overview of effective marketing methods used by important organizations, market contribution, and recent developments in both historical and present situations.

Which market dynamics affect the business?

-The study provides a thorough analysis of the industry, including data on various elements such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders make educated decisions before investing.

Detailed TOC of Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market:

1 Report Overview 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Hardware 3

1.2.3 Software 4

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Industrial 6

1.3.3 Commercial 7

1.3.4 Residential 7

1.4 Study Objectives 8

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 Global Growth Trends 9

2.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Perspective (2017-2028) 9

2.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Growth Trends by Region 10

2.2.1 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10

2.2.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 11

2.2.3 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 12

2.3 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Dynamics 13

2.3.1 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Industry Trends 13

2.3.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Drivers 13

2.3.3 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Challenges 14

2.3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 14

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 16

3.1 Global Top Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Players by Revenue 16

3.1.1 Global Top Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 16

3.1.2 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022) 17

3.2 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue 19

3.4 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Concentration Ratio 20

3.4.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 20

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue in 2021 21

3.5 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served 22

3.6 Established Date of Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Players 22

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 23

4 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Breakdown Data by Type 24

4.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 24

4.2 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 25

5 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Breakdown Data by Application 26

5.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 26

5.2 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 27

6 North America 28

6.1 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size (2017-2028) 28

6.2 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type 28

6.2.1 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 28

6.2.2 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 29

6.2.3 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 29

6.3 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application 30

6.3.1 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 30

6.3.2 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 30

6.3.3 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 31

6.4 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country 31

6.4.1 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 31

6.4.2 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 32

6.4.3 United States 33

6.4.4 Canada 34

7 Europe 35

7.1 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size (2017-2028) 35

7.2 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type 35

7.2.1 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 35

7.2.2 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 36

7.2.3 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 36

7.3 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application 37

7.3.1 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 37

7.3.2 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 37

7.3.3 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 38

7.4 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country 38

7.4.1 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 38

7.4.2 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 39

7.4.3 Germany 40

7.4.4 France 41

7.4.5 U.K. 42

7.4.6 Italy 43

7.4.7 Russia 44

8 Asia-Pacific 45

8.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size (2017-2028) 45

8.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type 45

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 45

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 46

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 46

8.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application 47

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 47

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 47

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 48

8.4 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Region 48

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 48

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 49

8.4.3 China 51

8.4.4 Japan 52

8.4.5 South Korea 53

8.4.6 Southeast Asia 54

8.4.7 India 55

8.4.8 Australia 56

9 Latin America 57

9.1 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size (2017-2028) 57

9.2 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type 57

9.2.1 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 57

9.2.2 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 58

9.2.3 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 58

9.3 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application 59

9.3.1 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 59

9.3.2 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 59

9.3.3 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 60

9.4 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country 60

9.4.1 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 60

9.4.2 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 61

9.4.3 Mexico 62

9.4.4 Brazil 63

10 Middle East & Africa 64

10.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size (2017-2028) 64

10.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type 64

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 64

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 65

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 65

10.3 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application 66

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 66

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 66

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 67

10.4 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country 67

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 67

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 68

10.4.3 Turkey 69

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia 70

10.4.5 UAE 71

11 Key Players Profiles 72

11.1 Hitachi (ABB) 72

11.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 72

11.1.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Product Overview 73

11.1.3 Hitachi (ABB) Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 73

11.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 73

11.2 Siemens 74

11.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 74

11.2.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Product Overview 75

11.2.3 Siemens Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 75

11.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 75

11.3 GE 76

11.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 76

11.3.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Product Overview 77

11.3.3 GE Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 77

11.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 77

11.4 Eaton 78

11.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 78

11.4.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Product Overview 79

11.4.3 Eaton Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 79

11.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 80

11.5 NARI Group Corporation 80

11.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 80

11.5.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Product Overview 81

11.5.3 NARI Group Corporation Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 82

11.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 82

11.6 Beijing Creative Distribution Automation 82

11.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 82

11.6.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Product Overview 83

11.6.3 Beijing Creative Distribution Automation Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 83

11.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 84

11.7 Itron 84

11.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 84

11.7.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Product Overview 85

11.7.3 Itron Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 85

11.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 86

11.8 Beijing SOJO Electric 86

11.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 86



Continued…

