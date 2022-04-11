The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|4,285,213
|343.33
|1,471,221,049
|4 April 2022
|36,939
|376.38
|13,903,060
|5 April 2022
|37,000
|374.95
|13,873,021
|6 April 2022
|41,215
|367.63
|15,151,722
|7 April 2022
|42,000
|367.53
|15,436,239
|8 April 2022
|42,000
|372.24
|15,634,248
|Accumulated under the programme
|4,484,367
|344.58
|1,545,219,339
Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,515,662 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.10% of the share capital.
As of 5 April 2022, Jyske Bank had 65,676,327 outstanding shares in circulation.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
