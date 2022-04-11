Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement4,285,213343.331,471,221,049
4 April 202236,939376.3813,903,060
5 April 202237,000374.9513,873,021
6 April 202241,215367.6315,151,722
7 April 202242,000367.5315,436,239
8 April 202242,000372.2415,634,248
Accumulated under the programme4,484,367344.581,545,219,339

Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,515,662 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.10% of the share capital.

As of 5 April 2022, Jyske Bank had 65,676,327 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
