The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 4,285,213 343.33 1,471,221,049 4 April 2022 36,939 376.38 13,903,060 5 April 2022 37,000 374.95 13,873,021 6 April 2022 41,215 367.63 15,151,722 7 April 2022 42,000 367.53 15,436,239 8 April 2022 42,000 372.24 15,634,248 Accumulated under the programme 4,484,367 344.58 1,545,219,339

Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,515,662 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.10% of the share capital.

As of 5 April 2022, Jyske Bank had 65,676,327 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



