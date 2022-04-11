E-Kart and IDEX Biometrics to lead Biometric Smart Card market development in Eastern Europe

Oslo, Norway – 11 April 2022 - IDEX Biometrics ASA is announcing collaboration with smart card technology and innovation leader E-Kart for the commercialization of biometric payment solutions in Eastern Europe. E-Kart is a joint venture between global card manufacturer Gisecke&Devrient (G+D) and Eczacıbaşı Holding. With a high-technology card manufacturing center in Turkey, E-Kart has a production capacity of 60 million smart cards annually and serve customer across the region.

E-Kart is one of the largest card manufacturers in Europe and was the first Visa and Mastercard approved card production and personalization enterprise in Turkey. The innovation focus of E-Kart has propelled them as leader not only in EMV based payment cards, but also as in government ID cards, healthcare solutions and GSM SIM cards.

The collaboration between E-Kart and IDEX Biometrics enables market expansion of biometric smart cards in Eastern Europe, with targeted delivery to issuers in Q4 2022. The platform is based on IDEX Biometrics TrustedBio MaxÒ sensor module which integrates a proprietary ASIC delivering biometric processing and power management, and the SLC38 security controller from Infineon Technologies AG. This new biometric smart card represents the sixth design win for the IDEX Biometrics and Infineon Technologies platform solution.

Coskun Beduk, General Manager of E-Kart says, “This partnership will provide banks and other payment card issuers in Turkey and globally access to biometric smart cards with industry leading performance and cost efficiency. We see a growing demand for convenient and highly secure payment solutions and we aim at leading the market of biometric payment cards, leveraging our unique cutting-edge card development and production center in Turkey, specialized in superior security, authorization for smart cards and smart citizenship ID cards.“

Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer of IDEX Biometrics, states, “IDEX Biometrics is strongly committed to supporting establishing industry standards for the biometric market in Turkey. The time is right to bring biometric payment solutions into Eastern Europe. This region represents a very large opportunity and our collaboration with E-Kart will deliver biometric smart card solutions that bring seamless user experience to millions of consumers in Turkey and Eastern Europe.“

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About E-Kart

A crop of the joint vision of Gisecke&Devrient and Eczacıbaşı Holding, E-Kart Elektronik Kart Sistemleri A.Ş. is the unique cutting-edge card development and production centre of Turkey highly specialized in superior security, authorization, affordable data storage and management in e-trade and e-business characterized as the business lifestyles of the modern age.

For more information, visit www.ekart.com

