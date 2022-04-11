VAPORESSO Kicks off Rebranding at VAPEXPO with New Logo Reveal

English French

SHENZHEN, China, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAPEXPO is underway in Lille, France. World-renowned vaping brand VAPORESSO kicked off its rebranding campaign with the reveal of a new logo. Also showcasing the iTank, GTi Coil, and new Gen 200, 8S and FIT kits, the brand was excited to share new aesthetic, vision and products with local partners, suppliers and customers.

New logo, new image, designed for vapers

VAPORESSO’s new logo features the letter “V” at the forefront, encircled behind by the letter “O.”

The ‘O’ symbolizes a vapor ring that opens up. Beyond the visual, the ‘O’ also represents the joy, love and hope that the brand brings. The ‘V’ symbolizes the passion that characterizes the vaping community. It is an ode to the vapers that VAPORESSO has built and grown alongside.

“’V’ and ‘O’ are the defining symbols for VAPORESSO. On our journey to push the envelope, we hold onto a craftsman’s heart and ambition. With our in-house tech and expertise, we will grow along with our users, and exceed expectations and limitations,” says Thalia Cheng, CMO of VAPORESSO.

The reveal of VAPORESSO’s new logo comes as part of a shift in brand identity, which will be unveiled in the coming month.

New products, unrivaled innovation

During the launch event, VAPORESSO also introduced its latest technology and products to vapers and distributors. Products included the 2021 launched iTank with its patented Turbo Airflow System, the GTi coil platform, and the GEN 200, 8S and FIT.

The compact and portable GEN 200 and 80S are the lightest dual-battery kits on the market, and the GEN FIT offers beginners a smooth transition to vaping with its draw and button activation system and MTX atomizing core platform with Pulse Mode.

Enhanced care for vapers, with more to come

In order to enhance support and care for vapers, VAPORESSO recently launched its first flagship store in Marseille, France, in December of 2021. The flagship store, positioned as an all-around brand experience provides users with 4S services (sales, spare parts, services, and surveys). In the future, VAPORESSO plans on continuing to expand its 4S stores to Paris and other major French cities.

During the launch event, VAPORESSO also introduced the New After-service System to ensure a prompt 48-hour response to partners and customers.

VAPEXPO is one of the most influential e-cig expos in the world. The expo, which takes place from April 9th-11th, is an opportunity for electronic cigarette suppliers, opinion leaders and other professionals to showcase their brands to the press and interact with public.

Since its formation in 2015, VAPORESSO has been established as a pioneering brand in the vaping industry with a global footprint. The company owns over 1,000 patents and growing and is known for innovative, reliable, and stylish ENDS products. VAPORESSO’s parent company SMOORE International is the world’s leading vaping manufacturer, and was the first to become publicly listed in the vaping industry in 2020.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4365342-ecfd-4609-8c6e-d5b14b815f0f