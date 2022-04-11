Correction: DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 93 - 11 APRIL 2022

On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.



Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



401,000



245.50



98,445,440 04/04/2022 30,000 239.94 7,198,200 05/04/2022 29,000 235.95 6,842,550 06/04/2022 38,000 232.55 8,836,900 07/04/2022 39,000 235.18 9,172,020 08/04/2022 36,000 239.15 8,609,400 Accumulated 573,000 242.77 139,104,510

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 573,000 at a total amount of DKK 139,104,510.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,575,569 treasury shares, corresponding to 9.12%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,624,431.

