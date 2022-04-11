Correction: DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 93 - 11 APRIL 2022
On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
401,000
245.50
98,445,440
|04/04/2022
|30,000
|239.94
|7,198,200
|05/04/2022
|29,000
|235.95
|6,842,550
|06/04/2022
|38,000
|232.55
|8,836,900
|07/04/2022
|39,000
|235.18
|9,172,020
|08/04/2022
|36,000
|239.15
|8,609,400
|Accumulated
|573,000
|242.77
|139,104,510
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 573,000 at a total amount of DKK 139,104,510.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,575,569 treasury shares, corresponding to 9.12%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,624,431.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
Attachments