Correction: DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

Hellerup, DENMARK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 93 - 11 APRIL 2022

On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)

Total, last announcement

401,000

245.50

98,445,440
04/04/202230,000239.947,198,200
05/04/202229,000235.956,842,550
06/04/202238,000232.558,836,900
07/04/202239,000235.189,172,020
08/04/202236,000239.158,609,400
Accumulated573,000242.77139,104,510

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 573,000 at a total amount of DKK 139,104,510.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,575,569 treasury shares, corresponding to 9.12%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,624,431.

