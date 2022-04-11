Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 4 April to Friday 8 April:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|48,396
|987,982,096
|4 April 2022
|330
|18,771.7300
|6,194,671
|5 April 2022
|400
|18,156.6300
|7,262,652
|6 April 2022
|400
|17,476.8800
|6,990,752
|7 April 2022
|380
|17,465.0500
|6,636,719
|8 April 2022
|370
|17,727.6800
|6,559,242
|Total 4-8 April 2022
|1,880
|33,644,036
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,992
|17,895.7636
|35,648,361
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|52,268
|1,057,274,493
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|52,268
|1,057,274,493
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|278,619
|6,043,121,618
|4 April 2022
|1,658
|19,418.0500
|32,195,127
|5 April 2022
|2,010
|18,673.3800
|37,533,494
|6 April 2022
|2,010
|17,909.9800
|35,999,060
|7 April 2022
|1,909
|17,906.0900
|34,182,726
|8 April 2022
|1,859
|18,163.2700
|33,765,519
|Total 4-8 April 2022
|9,446
|173,675,925
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|6,047
|18,386.1873
|111,181,275
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|294,112
|6,327,978,818
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|294,112
|6,327,978,818
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 153,109 A shares and 722,951 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.52% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 11 April 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
