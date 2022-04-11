Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 4 April to Friday 8 April:         
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)48,396 987,982,096
4 April 202233018,771.73006,194,671
5 April 202240018,156.63007,262,652
6 April 202240017,476.88006,990,752
7 April 202238017,465.05006,636,719
8 April 202237017,727.68006,559,242
Total 4-8 April 20221,880 33,644,036
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,99217,895.763635,648,361
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)52,268 1,057,274,493
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)52,268 1,057,274,493
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)278,619 6,043,121,618
4 April 20221,65819,418.050032,195,127
5 April 20222,01018,673.380037,533,494
6 April 20222,01017,909.980035,999,060
7 April 20221,90917,906.090034,182,726
8 April 20221,85918,163.270033,765,519
Total 4-8 April 20229,446 173,675,925
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*6,04718,386.1873111,181,275
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)294,112 6,327,978,818
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)294,112 6,327,978,818

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                                            

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 153,109 A shares and 722,951 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.52% of the share capital.                                                                                                                                           
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 11 April 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

