Global Asset Tracking Markets Report 2022-2027: While Fleet Comprises Over 78% of the Asset Tracking Market, Non-fleet Asset Tracking is Growing 17.5% Faster

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Tracking Market by Infrastructure (Platform, Software, and Services), Connection Type, Mobility (Fixed, Portable, Mobile), Location Method (GPS, Beacons, RFID, Others), Solution Type, Supporting Technology and Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report evaluates asset tracking technologies, solutions, and the overall asset management and logistics ecosystem including major players, strategies and market positioning. The report evaluates the impacts of use case-specific considerations in terms of asset tracking technology and solution selection.



The report analyzes the asset tracking market by asset value including low, medium, and high-value assets. The report provides analysis and forecasts by technology, components, infrastructure, solutions and much more. This includes analysis and forecasts for asset tracking globally, regionally, and by major countries from 2022 through 2027.

This report also provides an analysis of both fleet-related asset tracking and non-fleet asset tracking markets. Fleet tracking market analysis includes segmentation by IoT-enabled fleet tracking. In terms of non-fleet asset tracking, the report evaluates the market for both living and nonliving things, which have completely different characteristics.

In addition, the report includes market analysis by major asset tracking technologies including barcodes, GPS, RFID, sensors and IoT-based asset tracking. The report evaluates use cases for each technology and provides a market outlook assessment and forecasts for each. For example, the report identifies market opportunities for the slap-and-track RFID based tracking segment.



Additional Report Coverage Details:

Analysis and forecasts by infrastructure such as asset tracking by software, which includes: Cost Management, Audit Management, Procurement Management, Condition Monitoring, Inventory Management, and more. This report evaluates the market for asset tracking technology components including M2M Communication, Embedded, On-board and Remote Computing Systems.

Assesses the impact of AI (including machine learning, image and pattern recognition, neural networking, and more), blockchain, and big data (including storage and data analytics) in support of asset tracking solutions. The report also evaluates cloud (including central and edge computing) vs. non-cloud-based solutions.

Evaluates asset tracking by category, such as fleet management. This is further broken down by land and non-land vehicles and vehicle types with great details for commercial trucks, vans, cars, and special-purpose vehicles. In terms of non-roadway vehicles, the report assesses aviation, railway, and water-based vehicle market potential. For the aviation market, it includes asset tracking for planes, helicopters, and ground support equipment. The report also analyzes the non-fleet tracking market including assets in smart buildings and smart workplaces.

Forecasting for the aforementioned as well as by region and country for market sizing by revenue as well as unit deployment from 2022 through 2027. This includes quantitative data and projections with market segmentation by technology, technology components and integration, infrastructure, connection type, range of mobility, location requirements, and by industry verticals. In addition, the report includes analysis and forecasts for the RFID-enabled `slap-and-track` market, which enables fast and easy tracking for many use cases ranging from shipping to asset loss prevention.

Market analysis and forecasting for the RFID-enabled `slap-and-track` asset tracking market including solutions by type, implementation, assets, industries, and regions.

Select Report Findings:

Global asset tracking market will reach $60.7B by 2027, growing at 17.1% CAGR

Global asset tracking market for AI-embedded devices to grow at 32.8% through 2027

While fleet comprises over 78% of the market, non-fleet asset tracking is growing 17.5% faster

Asset tracking solutions are becoming increasingly more attractive for sub-$1,000 book value assets

The asset management and logistics market will witness considerable vendor consolidation through 2030

Leading companies will integrate asset management, logistics and connected-device security as combined solutions

IoT supported asset tracking market will account for over 90% of all connected enterprise and industrial solutions by 2030

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Asset Tracking Overview

Asset Tracking Functions

Asset Tracking Systems

Asset Types

Fixed, Portable, and Mobile Assets

High, Medium, and Low Value Assets

Asset Tracking Market Segmentation

Business Drivers for Asset Tracking

Connected Devices

Connected Consumer Devices

Connected Enterprise Assets

Connected Industrial Assets

Optimizing Enterprise and Industrial Device Management

Smart Cities, Buildings, and Workplaces

Asset Tracking Technologies

Mobility Management and Connectivity Technology

5G and Multi-access Edge Computing

Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT)

Artificial Intelligence in Asset Tracking

Advanced Data Analytics Support of Asset Tracking

Blockchain Technology and Asset Tracking

Asset Tracking Solutions

Solution Considerations

Fixed vs. Portable vs. Mobile Assets

Asset Value

High Value

Medium Value

Low Value

Solution Needs

Inventory Management

Asset Control and Redirection

Asset Tracking vs. Asset Control

Real-time vs. Non-real time Tracking and Location

Asset Location Precision and Movement Frequency

Alignment with Workforce (Human Assets)

Specific Solutions

Facility Management

Vehicle Tracking

Commercial Fleet Tracking

Asset Tracking in Smart Workplaces

Asset Tracking in Smart Cities

Asset Tracking Infrastructure and Services

Asset Tracking Software and Platforms

Asset Tracking System Deployment and Services

Asset Tracking in Industry Verticals

Aviation and Aerospace

Automotive and Transportation Systems

Healthcare

Manufacturing and Industrial Automation

Warehousing, Logistics, and Shipping

Government (State and Local)

Travel and Hospitality

Consumer Electronics

Agriculture and Livestock Management

Extraction and Energy: Oil, Gas, Timber, and Mining

Food and Beverages

Education and Training

Construction and Building Automation

Robotics and Drones

Financial Services

Information and Communications Technology

Energy Exploration and Distribution

Textiles and Chemicals

