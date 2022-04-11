Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 14

English Danish

As mentioned in Announcement no. 03/2022 Coloplast is initiating a share buyback programme totalling up to DKK 500 million.

The programme commenced on 21 February 2022 and will end no later than 19 August 2022.

The share buyback programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations with the purpose of meeting obligations arising from share options programmes or other allocation of shares to employees or to complete a share capital decrease as set out in Articles 5(2)(a) and 5(2)(c) in MAR.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 4 – 8 April 2022:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 4 April 2022 - - - 5 April 2022 - - - 6 April 2022 - - - 7 April 2022 - - - 8 April 2022 27,398 1,070.09 29,318,460 Accumulated until now under the programme 420,686 955.57 401,994,106

Henceforth, Coloplast owns 3,600,802 treasury B shares of DKK 1 equal to 1.67% of the company’s total share capital.

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound & Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice & Respiratory Care. We operate globally and employ about 14,000 employees.





