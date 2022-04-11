United States Gene Therapy Market Outlook Report 2022: Market to Realize an Absolute Growth of Over 771% in Terms of Revenue Between 2021-2027

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Gene Therapy Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
U.S. gene therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 43.44% during 2022-2027. The US gene therapy market would realize an absolute growth of over 771.00% in terms of revenue between 2021 and 2027.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U.S. Gene Therapy Market Report
The market is witnessing steady growth due to the increased availability of funding from various public and private institutes. In addition, there is increased support from regulatory bodies for product approvals and providing fast-track designations to the products, which encourages vendors to manufacture the products at a faster rate.
U.S. GENE THERAPY MARKET SEGMENTATION
Among product type segments, the CAR-T therapy segment dominates the US gene therapy market, accounting for a share of 51.96%, followed by non-CAR-T therapy with 48.04% in 2021.
Based on the vector type, the US gene therapy market is segmented into retroviral and others. The other segment includes adeno virus, adeno-associated virus, herpes simplex virus, and non-viral vectors. The retroviral segment accounted for a major share of 51.96% and others with 48.04% in 2021
Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, cancer care centers, and academic & research centers. The hospital segment dominated the market with a share of 56.45%, followed by cancer care centers with 35.87%.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The US gene therapy market is witnessing the high competition among the vendors. The market is characterized by the presence of various pharma and various small-scale companies. With the changing market landscape, the competition is turning intense due to some recent high-value M&As.
MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS
- Increasing Market Access for Gene Therapies
- Introduction Of Universal Car-T Therapy
- Increase In Strategic Acquisitions
- Increased Funding For R&D Activities of Gene Therapies
Key Company Profiles
- Amgen
- Bluebird Bio
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Gilead Sciences
- Novartis
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Gene Therapy Investigational Companies
- 4Dmt
- Abeona Therapeutics
- Anges
- Askbio
- Astellas Gene Therapies
- Autolus Therapeutics
- Candel Therapeutics
- Castle Creek Biosciences
- Cellectis
- Evox Therapeutics
- Freeline Therapeutics
- Gene Biotherapeutics
- Generation Bio
- Gensight Biologics
- Helixmith
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Kolon Tissue Gene
- Krystal Biotech
- Meiragtx
- Orchard Therapeutics
- Pfizer
- Poseida Therapeutics
- Passage Bio
- Regenxbio
- Sana Biotechnology
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Stridebio
- Solid Biosciences
- Vbl Therapeutics
- Voyager Therapeutics
- Uniqure
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Background
7.2 Gene Therapy: An Overview
8 Reimbursement for Gene Therapy in US
8.1 Overview
9 Regulatory Scenario for Gene Therapy Products
9.1 Overview
9.2 Clinical Trial Process for Gene Therapy
10 Commercial Gene Therapy Products in US
10.1 Overview
11 Gene Therapy Products in Pipeline
11.1 Overview
12 Market Opportunities & Trends
12.1 Increasing Market Access for Gene Therapies
12.2 Introduction of Universal Car-T Therapy
12.3 Increase in Strategic Acquisitions
12.4 Increased Funding for R&D Activities of Gene Therapies
13 Market Growth Enablers
13.1 Increase in CMOS to Manufacture Gene Therapies
13.2 Increasing Target Patient Population
13.3 Product Launches & Regulatory Approvals
13.4 Regulatory Support & Special Designations for Gene Therapies
14 Market Restraints
14.1 High Cost of Gene Therapy Products
14.2 Limitations of Gene Therapy Products
14.3 Availability of Alternative Therapeutics & Withdrawal of Products
15 Market Landscape
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3 Five Forces Analysis
16 Vector Type
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Retroviral
16.4 Other Vectors
17 Product Type
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Car-T Therapy
17.4 Non-Car-T Therapy
18 Indication
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Oncology
18.4 Others
19 Gene Transfer
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Market Overview
19.3 Ex-Vivo
19.4 In-Vivo
20 End-Users
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Market Overview
20.3 Hospitals
20.4 Cancer Care Centers
20.5 Academic & Research Centers
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
21.2 Market Share Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3r5143
