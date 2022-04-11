United States Gene Therapy Market Outlook Report 2022: Market to Realize an Absolute Growth of Over 771% in Terms of Revenue Between 2021-2027

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Gene Therapy Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

U.S. gene therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 43.44% during 2022-2027. The US gene therapy market would realize an absolute growth of over 771.00% in terms of revenue between 2021 and 2027.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U.S. Gene Therapy Market Report



The market is witnessing steady growth due to the increased availability of funding from various public and private institutes. In addition, there is increased support from regulatory bodies for product approvals and providing fast-track designations to the products, which encourages vendors to manufacture the products at a faster rate.



U.S. GENE THERAPY MARKET SEGMENTATION

Among product type segments, the CAR-T therapy segment dominates the US gene therapy market, accounting for a share of 51.96%, followed by non-CAR-T therapy with 48.04% in 2021.

Based on the vector type, the US gene therapy market is segmented into retroviral and others. The other segment includes adeno virus, adeno-associated virus, herpes simplex virus, and non-viral vectors. The retroviral segment accounted for a major share of 51.96% and others with 48.04% in 2021

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, cancer care centers, and academic & research centers. The hospital segment dominated the market with a share of 56.45%, followed by cancer care centers with 35.87%.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The US gene therapy market is witnessing the high competition among the vendors. The market is characterized by the presence of various pharma and various small-scale companies. With the changing market landscape, the competition is turning intense due to some recent high-value M&As.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

Increasing Market Access for Gene Therapies

Introduction Of Universal Car-T Therapy

Increase In Strategic Acquisitions

Increased Funding For R&D Activities of Gene Therapies

Key Company Profiles

Amgen

Bluebird Bio

Bristol Myers Squibb

Gilead Sciences

Novartis

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Gene Therapy Investigational Companies

4Dmt

Abeona Therapeutics

Anges

Askbio

Astellas Gene Therapies

Autolus Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics

Castle Creek Biosciences

Cellectis

Evox Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics

Generation Bio

Gensight Biologics

Helixmith

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Kolon Tissue Gene

Krystal Biotech

Meiragtx

Orchard Therapeutics

Pfizer

Poseida Therapeutics

Passage Bio

Regenxbio

Sana Biotechnology

Sarepta Therapeutics

Stridebio

Solid Biosciences

Vbl Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics

Uniqure

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Background

7.2 Gene Therapy: An Overview



8 Reimbursement for Gene Therapy in US

8.1 Overview



9 Regulatory Scenario for Gene Therapy Products

9.1 Overview

9.2 Clinical Trial Process for Gene Therapy



10 Commercial Gene Therapy Products in US

10.1 Overview



11 Gene Therapy Products in Pipeline

11.1 Overview



12 Market Opportunities & Trends

12.1 Increasing Market Access for Gene Therapies

12.2 Introduction of Universal Car-T Therapy

12.3 Increase in Strategic Acquisitions

12.4 Increased Funding for R&D Activities of Gene Therapies



13 Market Growth Enablers

13.1 Increase in CMOS to Manufacture Gene Therapies

13.2 Increasing Target Patient Population

13.3 Product Launches & Regulatory Approvals

13.4 Regulatory Support & Special Designations for Gene Therapies



14 Market Restraints

14.1 High Cost of Gene Therapy Products

14.2 Limitations of Gene Therapy Products

14.3 Availability of Alternative Therapeutics & Withdrawal of Products



15 Market Landscape

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3 Five Forces Analysis



16 Vector Type

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Retroviral

16.4 Other Vectors



17 Product Type

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Car-T Therapy

17.4 Non-Car-T Therapy



18 Indication

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Market Overview

18.3 Oncology

18.4 Others



19 Gene Transfer

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Market Overview

19.3 Ex-Vivo

19.4 In-Vivo



20 End-Users

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Market Overview

20.3 Hospitals

20.4 Cancer Care Centers

20.5 Academic & Research Centers



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview

21.2 Market Share Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3r5143

Attachment