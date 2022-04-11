Kuwait Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Report 2022-2027: An Emerging IT Hub in the Middle East and Aims to be a Financial and Commercial Center Under the Vision 2035 Initiative

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kuwait Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Kuwait is an emerging IT hub in the Middle Eastern region. Under the initiative Vision 2035, Kuwait aims to be a "financial and commercial" center in the Middle Eastern region. Government agencies and private sectors switch to digital platforms, which enhance the development of cloud, colocation, and managed facilities, thereby boosting the data center market growth.



The rise in the number of internet users will increase data generation, generating a high data traffic. Rapid development in network connectivity, increased support from government bodies, and high adoption of cloud, big data, and IoT services have been strong drivers for the growth of the Kuwait data center industry.

KUWAIT DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

In Kuwait, the adoption of VRLA battery-based UPS systems dominates the market with over 90% share. Most data centers are equipped with N+1 redundancy UPS systems that can be increased up to 2N redundancy as per client requirements.



In Kuwait, the market is dominated by greenfield construction and is also witnessing the development of on-premises modular data center construction.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

In July 2020, Ooredoo and Batelco partnered to launch "Global Zone Kuwait" which will offer an ecosystem platform to support the digital transformation in the country.



IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

EGEC

Marafie Group

Egis

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

Ooredoo

Gulf Data Hub

Kuwait Telecommunication Company (STC)

Zajil Telecom

MARKET ENABLERS

Cloud Adoption boosting Data Center Demand

Big Data, IoT & AI driving Data Center Investments

Migration from On-premises Infrastructure to Colocation & Cloud Services

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Kuwait colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Kuwait by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Kuwait data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Kuwait data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Kuwait

Facilities Covered (Existing): 6

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 01

Coverage: 2 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Kuwait

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Retail Colocation Pricing

The Kuwait data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Kuwait

5+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center It Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Kuwait City

Subahiya

Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Kuwait

Data Center Investments

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Kuwait

Colocation Services Market in Kuwait

Retail Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation

It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & Ii

Tier Iii

Tier Iv

Chapter 7 Key Market Participants

It Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Chapter 8 Appendix

