Worldwide $16+ Mn Surgical Retractors Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 5.5% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research            

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Surgical Retractors Market finds that the increase in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising technological advancements and improved living standard, the total Global Surgical Retractors Market is estimated to reach USD 1,626.3 Million by 2028.

The Global Market stood at a revenue of USD 1,179.5 Million in the year 2021, and expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Surgical Retractors Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Surgical Retractors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Handheld, Self-retaining), by Product (Abdominal retractor, Finger retractor, Nerve Retractor, Orthopedic Retractor), by Application (Neurosurgery, Wound closure, Reconstructive surgery, Cardiovascular), by End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Clinics), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/surgical-retractors-market-1443/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Stimulate Market Growth

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Surgical Retractors Market during the forecast period. This is owing to the benefits that are offered with the use of these surgeries. Minimally invasive surgery helps surgeons to apply advanced surgical techniques and modern technology to operate on humans in a less harmful way. This surgery confines the number and size of incisions made, and further reduces the risk of damage and complications to surrounding muscle and tissue. The various advantages offered by minimally invasive surgeries include smaller incisions, fewer complications, decreased risk of infection, a shorter hospital stay and less recovery and downtime. The surgical retractors are highly used in minimally invasive surgeries and thus further supporting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is also likely to augment the growth of the market in the years to come.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Surgical Retractors market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% during the forecast period.

The Surgical Retractors market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1,179.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,626.3 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Surgical Retractors market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/surgical-retractors-market-1443/0

Benefits of Purchasing Surgical Retractors Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Surgical Retractors Market is Segmented as Follows:

Type Handheld Self-retaining



Product Abdominal retractor Finger retractor Nerve Retractor Orthopedic Retractor Rectal Retractor Thoracic retractor Ribbon retractor Others



Application Neurosurgery Wound closure Reconstructive surgery Cardiovascular Orthopedic Obstetrics and Gynecology (Ob/Gyn) Others



End-use Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centres Clinics



Region North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-retractors-market-1443

Technological Advancement and Improved Living Standard to Promote Market Growth

Advancements in science and technology along with enhancement in the living standards of people overall have played a major role in changing the quality of medical care and the growth of numerous surgical instruments. The minimally invasive surgery demand continues to rise at a swift pace around the globe owing to which, techniques are evolving. Numerous participants who are involved in the on-going surgical retractors are focusing primarily on optimizing the performance and quality of their surgical retractors to grow their share in the market. Technological advancements in robotics have also led to the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/surgical-retractors-market-1443/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The report on Surgical Retractors Market highlights:

● Assessment of the market

● Premium Insights

● Competitive Landscape

● COVID Impact Analysis

● Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

● Company Profiles

● Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America to Dominate the Global Surgical Retractors Market

North America has dominated the Global Surgical Retractors Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The US dominated the North America region in 2021. This is attributable to the increasing number of preventive surgeries in the region. Furthermore, the growing burden of chronic disorders, such as cancer, diabetes, and rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures are also anticipated to encourage the adoption of automation in material handling. Additionally, the growing adoption of technologically advanced devices is also expected to support the regional growth of the market in near future. Europe is also expected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period owing to the high adoption of advanced technologies along with growing demand for minimally invasive procedures over traditional methods in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Surgical Retractors Market:

Medtronic

Becton

Dickinson and Company (BD)

Medical Devices Business Services Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Medline Industries Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Thompson Surgical

Innomed Inc.

LiNA Medical ApS

Vivo Surgical Private Limited

BVI

CooperSurgical Inc.

Stryker

Terumo Corporation

June Medical Group

Mediflex Surgical Products

Chamfond Biotech Co. Ltd. Applied Medical Technology Inc. (AMT)

Microcure (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Changzhou Haiers Medical Devices Co. Ltd. Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Surgical Retractors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Handheld, Self-retaining), by Product (Abdominal retractor, Finger retractor, Nerve Retractor, Orthopedic Retractor), by Application (Neurosurgery, Wound closure, Reconstructive surgery, Cardiovascular), by End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/surgical-retractors-market-930048

Recent Developments:

October, 2020: June Medical announced a product launch under Galaxy II retractor series, which was specifically designed for the male anatomy.

2019: Thompson Surgical developed a table-mounted hip retraction system. It uses flexible tethers to secure retractor blades in place and decreases the staff needed to hold the retractor.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Surgical Retractors Market?

How will the Surgical Retractors Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Surgical Retractors Market?

What is the Surgical Retractors market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Surgical Retractors Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Surgical Retractors Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Type Handheld Self-retaining

Product Abdominal retractor Finger retractor Nerve Retractor Orthopedic Retractor Rectal Retractor Thoracic retractor Ribbon retractor Others

Application Neurosurgery Wound closure Reconstructive surgery Cardiovascular Orthopedic Obstetrics and Gynecology (Ob/Gyn) Others

End-use Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics

Region North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Medtronic

Becton

Dickinson and Company (BD)

Medical Devices Business Services Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Medline Industries Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Thompson Surgical

Innomed Inc.

LiNA Medical ApS

Vivo Surgical Private Limited

BVI

CooperSurgical Inc.

Stryker

Terumo Corporation

June Medical Group

Mediflex Surgical Products

Chamfond Biotech Co.

Ltd

Applied Medical Technology Inc. (AMT)

Microcure (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co.

Ltd.

Changzhou Haiers Medical Devices Co.

Ltd

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/surgical-retractors-market-1443/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/contrast-mediacontrast-agents-market-1424

Orthodontics Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/orthodontics-market-1418

Myoelectric Prosthetics Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/myoelectric-prosthetics-market-1409

Surgical Sutures Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-sutures-market-1396

Top Companies in Surgical Retractors Market:- https://v-mr.biz/surgical-retractors-market

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: