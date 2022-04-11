The Worldwide Protective Clothing Industry is Expected to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2025

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protective Clothing Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global protective clothing market size is forecast to reach $13.21 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 6.70% during 2020-2025.

Increasing the demand for industrial clothing, such as growing concern for the health of workers coupled with strict government regulations and the strict labor laws have forced industrial producers in North America and Europe to strictly obey the standards and guidelines established by government organizations to prevent any type of occupational hazard. Increasing working population across North America, Europe and APAC is expected to have a positive impact on the growth due to the rapid growth of the manufacturing sector in these regions.



Key Takeaways

Increasing usage of protective clothing in medical sector for preventing transmission of viruses such as COVID-19, Ebola and infection controls.

Growing trend for multi-functional durable clothing with high chemical and mechanical resistance is expected to drive growth of protective clothing.

In addition to growing incidents of manual accidents in the workplace, rising demand for respiratory equipment for mining, emergency relief, military, law-enforcement facilities, health care and fire services is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

To increase awareness of health and safety, the OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) has teamed up with various health and safety organizations, through the Workplace Innovator Award program, to create new ideas and solutions. Agencies in collaboration with market players are expected to encourage these measures to strengthen safety standards, which acts a driving for protective clothing market in coming years.

Protective Clothing Market Drivers

The growing industrialization will augment the growth of protective clothing market



Improvement in economic climate along with boom in industrialization across the globe is leading the growth of protective clothing. Industries are embracing protective clothing to keep their workers safe and stringent regulations from government are by far the leading growth of protective clothing. Work-related accidents and illness in the US were down to 2.8 incidents per 100 in 2019, from 10.9 incidents per 100 employees in 1972 due to protective equipment, according to the US Bureau of Labor.

With the increasing rate of industrialization, the number of manufacturing procedures and policy has increased by many proportions, as a result of which personal protective equipment companies are focusing on developing specific protective wear with a view to ensuring maximum workers health. According to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) global survey of industrial policies reveals that, over the past 10 years, at least 101 economies across the developed and developing world (representing over 90% of global GDP) have implemented structured strategies for industrial growth. The last five years have seen the emergence of new approaches accelerate. The growth in industrial sector will rise the adoption of protective clothing.



Growing trend for multi-functional durable clothing is expected to drive growth of protective clothing



Multifunctional durable protective clothing meets a variety of requirements. The protective clothing can provide the wearer protection from one or more hazards. These may involve protection against mechanical impact, physical injury, heat/fire, extreme cold, rain, electric shock, radiation, invisibility and toxic substances and infectious agents. Design of new textile fabrics with multifunctional activity and property has gain much attention in recent years. Graphene can be integrated into polymers / textiles to enhance the properties of fabrics for different applications.

Conventional protective clothing has impediments such as high weight, bulky nature, lack of mobility, heat stress, low heat dissipation, high physical stress, diminishing dexterity, and others. Because of the graphene's superlative properties, fabrics improved with this material can be an effective means of overcoming these limitations and enhancing properties such as mechanical strength, antibacterial action, flame resistance, conductivity, and UV power. Therefore, graphene modified new performance textile may be the breakthrough to overcome the shortcomings of protective clothing.



Protective Clothing Market Challenges

Material selection while manufacturing protective clothing by manufacturers to reach the customer demand is one of the major challenges constraining the market growth



The material properties of fabrics can be extremely complex and difficult to predict. Textile fabrics are made up of a series of yarns produced from fibers, which interact with each other in many ways. The constituent fiber or yarn properties, weave or knit patterns and geometry of yarn and fabric structures, affect the overall material properties. The stresses and strains to which textiles would be subjected by the working body need to be considered while choosing materials.

Some requirements common to all functional clothes are that they should be resistant with respect to abrasion, cut, protection against microbes, other hazardous chemical substances, protection against UV, fire, and others. Owning to this, various protective clothing manufacturers are continuously focusing on research in order to reach customer demand while being in the same standard. As a result, innovative fibers with special properties, special fabric and web forming technologies and developments in chemical and mechanical finishes make high performance textiles an important element of functional clothing design.



Protective Clothing Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Protective Clothing Market. In 2019, the market of Protective Clothing has been consolidated by the top seven players accounting for 22% of the share. Major players in the Protective Clothing Market are Honeywell, DuPont, 3M, Sioen, Kimberly Clark Corp, Glen Raven Inc., Derekduck, Ansell Ltd., Lakeland Industries Inc., Mallcom (India) Limited, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Protective Clothing Market - Market Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Protective Clothing Market - Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.2.1. Product Benchmarking

3.2.2. Industry profiling

3.2.3. Top 5 Financials Analysis



4. Protective Clothing Market - Market Forces

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Constraints

4.3. Market Challenges

4.4. Attractiveness of the Protective Clothing Industry

4.4.1. Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Power of Customers

4.4.3. Threat of New entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitution

4.4.5. Degree of Competition



5. Protective Clothing Market - Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors



6. Protective Clothing Market - By Material Type

6.1. Polyamide

6.2. Aramid and Blends

6.3. Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight (UHMW) Polyethylene

6.4. Polyolefin and Blends

6.5. Cotton Fibers

6.6. Polybenzimidazole (PBI)

6.7. Others



7. Protective Clothing Market - By Application

7.1. Thermal

7.2. Chemical

7.3. Biological

7.4. Mechanical

7.5. Visibility

7.6. Others



8. Protective Clothing Market - By End-user Industries

8.1. Manufacturing & Construction

8.2. Healthcare

8.3. Mining

8.4. Oil & Gas

8.5. Military

8.6. Chemical

8.7. Others



9. By Type of Product?



10. Protective Clothing Market-By Region

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.2.3. Mexico

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. U.K.

10.3.4. Others

10.4. APAC

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. India

10.4.3. Japan

10.4.4. Others

10.5. ROW

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. South Africa

10.5.3. Others



11. Company Profiles

11.1. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co. (DuPont)

11.2. 3M Co

11.3. Lakeland Industries, Inc

11.4. Ballyclare Limited

11.5. Magus International

11.6. Williamson-Dickie Europe Limited

11.7. Royal Tencate NV

11.8. Workrite Uniform Company Inc.

11.9. Bulwark Protective Apparel

11.10. W.L. Gore and Associates Inc.

11.11. Others



12. Appendix

12.1. Abbreviations

12.2. Sources

12.3. Research Methodology

12.4. Compilation of Expert Insights

12.5. Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s7h8th