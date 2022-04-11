U.S Point Of Use Water Treatment System Market Report 2022 - Featuring Huntsman, Croda International and Stepan Among Others

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S Point Of Use Water Treatment System Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems market was valuated at $9.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $15.6 billion by 2022.

Water purification has become the need of the hour as UN records more than 4 billion cases of diarrhoea every year due with the major cause being water contamination. Health institutes, public organizations, governments and NGOs have been aggressive in promoting many of these water treatment systems particularly in the developing countries where access to safe drinking water is limited or scarce.

Market Growth Drivers:



One of the major growth contributors to the Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems market is the growing human population especially in the developing countries with a current population of 7.6 billion. It is expected to rise to 8.6 billion in 2030. This exponential growth will surely trigger a rise in demand for Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems as natural resources such as clean water become scarcer.



Innovative, sustainable and energy efficient water treatment technologies are being innovated almost daily due to the immensely high demand for safe and pure drinking water. Nanotechnology based solutions, UV and UF treatment combinations, organic and biodegradable filtering solutions are some of the key innovations been developed. Furthermore, the lack of access to safe drinking water is a global issue that affects all humanity and thus this triggered a global participation in developing newer treatment technologies that is affordable to the common man especially in the developing countries.



Market Challenges:



The prime challenge faced by the Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems market is the varying quality of water available across a wide geographical area. The chemical and physical properties of water differ from place to place, such as heavy metal contamination, hard and soft water, etc. This means key players need to design either universal water treatment solution or particular treatment solutions targeting particular geographical areas.



Another major challenge to the Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems market is the wide penetration of purified water bottle companies that also serve to solve the problem of unsustainable and toxic drinking water. Places like Flint, Michigan, USA has an aggravated problem of lead contamination in drinking water. Thus, bottled water seem to be the safer option compared to Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems as perceived by the affected citizens. During the Flint water crisis, many residents claimed that they do not trust filter systems but only choose to use bottled water. Thus the trust level in these Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems were at an all-time low, especially when it was the right time, for an increase in demand for such systems.

Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Key Players Perspective:



Some of the Key players in this market that have been studied for this report include: CP Kelco Oil Field Group, Huntsman Corporation, Croda International PLC, Weatherford International, Stepan Company, Enviro Fluid, Rimpro-India, Evonik Industries AG, Flotek Industries and others



Market Research and Market Trends of Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market

Researchers at the Yale University have developed a nanocoagulant material for the treatment of water contaminants. This new nanotechnology based water treatment system was inspired by the sea organism named, Actinia that captures its prey using its tentacles. This treatment method is highly novel, as it significantly removes contaminants in a single coagulative action, without the need for multiple treatment processes. Creating an efficient and easy-to-operate technology to remove all contaminants from water is key to addressing global water scarcity.

Based on World Health Organization, there are an estimated 1.7 billion cases of childhood diarrhoeal disease every year as a result of lack of safe drinking water and sanitation. Researchers in India have recently come up with a solution to this problem with a water treatment system using nanotechnology. This water treatment technology uses composite nanoparticles that emit silver ions which result in destroying contaminants. The researchers claim that this kind of water treatment systems using nanotechnology, will have a vital role in the future water treatment system market.

Havells India recently entered the Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems market, with one of its key products named Havells Max 100% RO & UV. This new product claims to include 7 purification segments including UV and RO treatment processes. As new players enter the water purification market segment in developing countries like India confirms the theory that increasing urbanization pan India, would lead to an increase in demand for Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems in the future.

Fairey Industrial Ceramics Limited trading as Doulton Water Filters.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market - Overview



2. Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market - Executive summary



3. Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model

4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers

4.4.3. Threat of new entrants

4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players

4.4.5. Threat of substitutes



5. Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market -Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle



6. Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems - By Technology (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

6.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type

6.3.1. Filtration Methods

6.3.1.1. Mechanical Filters

6.3.1.2. Activated Carbon Filters

6.3.1.2.1. Block Form

6.3.1.2.2. Granular Form

6.3.1.3. Bio-sand Filters

6.3.1.4. Cartridge Filters

6.3.2. Reverse Osmosis Systems

6.3.3. Distillation Systems

6.3.4. Disinfection and Oxidation

6.3.4.1. UV Radiation

6.3.4.2. Ozonization

6.3.4.3. Chlorination

6.3.5. Ion Exchange

6.3.5.1. Anion Exchange

6.3.5.2. Cation Exchange

6.3.6. Air Stripping/Aeration

6.3.6.1. Packed Tower Aeration

6.3.7. Others



7. Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems - By End User (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. Residential

7.2. Non-Residential

7.2.1. Educational Institutions

7.2.2. Commercial

7.2.3. Healthcare

7.2.4. Industrial



8. Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems - By Design (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Personal water bottle with filter

8.2. Pour through filter with pitcher

8.3. Faucet Mounted Filter with diverter.

8.4. Counter top manual fill system.

8.5. Counter top system connected to sink faucet.

8.6. Plumbed into sink faucet.

8.7. Plumbed into separate tap

8.8. Replacement Filters

8.9. Flow-Through Units

8.8. Others



9. Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems - By Applicable Standards/Regulations (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1. NSF International

9.2. ANSI (American National Standards Institute)

9.3. US EPA (Environmental Protection Agency)

9.4. JWPA (Japan Water Purifier Association)

9.5. Others



10. Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.1. Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market - North America Segment Research

10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

10.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.2.2. Revenue and Trends

10.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size

10.2.5.1. U.S.

10.2.5.2. Canada

10.2.5.3. Mexico

10.2.5.4. Rest of North America

10.3. Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems - South America Segment Research

10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.4.2. Revenue and Trends

10.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size

10.4.5.1. Brazil

10.4.5.2. Venezuela

10.4.5.3. Argentina

10.4.5.4. Ecuador

10.4.5.5. Peru

10.4.5.6. Colombia

10.4.5.7. Costa Rica

10.4.5.8. Rest of South America

10.5. Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems - Europe Segment Research

10.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.6.2. Revenue and Trends

10.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size

10.6.5.1. U.K

10.6.5.2. Germany

10.6.5.3. Italy

10.6.5.4. France

10.6.5.5. Netherlands

10.6.5.6. Belgium

10.6.5.7. Spain

10.6.5.8. Denmark

10.6.5.9. Rest of Europe

10.7. Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems - APAC Segment Research

10.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.8.2. Revenue and Trends

10.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size

10.8.5.1. China

10.8.5.2. Australia

10.8.5.3. Japan

10.8.5.4. South Korea

10.8.5.5. India

10.8.5.6. Taiwan

10.8.5.7. Malaysia



11. Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market - Entropy

11.1. New product launches

11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



12. Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Company Analysis

12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

12.2. CP Kelco Oil Field Group

12.3. Huntsman Corporation

12.4. Croda International PLC

12.5. Weatherford International

12.6. Stepan Company

12.7. Enviro Fluid

12.8. Flotek Industries



13. Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market -Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7lcqs