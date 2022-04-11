Outlook on the Natural Food Colors Global Market to 2027 - North America is the Fastest Growing Market

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Natural Food Colors Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report title provides a detailed analysis of global natural food colors market.Global Natural Food Colors Market will reach US$ 2.77 Billion by 2027.

Worldwide, color is an essential factor increasing consumer's acceptability of food products. This is due to consumers consistently linking food color with other qualities such as ripeness, freshness, and food safety. Thus, natural food colors are additives used in the food and beverages industry to enhance the color of cooked or processed food products.



Furthermore, natural food colors are most commonly obtained from annatto, beet juice, red cabbage, spinach, turmeric, and caramel. Natural food colors are complimentary of (GMO) genetically modified organism's pigments, allergens, and natural extracts and dyes. They are environment-friendly and non-toxic and form an essential additive in manufacturing gels, gel pastes, liquids, and edible powders. According to this report Global Natural Food Colors industry will grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021-2027.



Global Natural Food Colors Market Size was US$ 1.86 Billion in 2021

Based on product, natural food colors market includes Carotenoids, Curcumin, Anthocyanin, Carmine, Copper Chlorophyllin, Others. Carotenoids, accounted for a lucrative market, owning over superior usage properties such as protection against chronic diseases, anti-oxidation, and cellular damage. Additionally, the growing need for carotenoids in non-alcoholic beverages, frozen products, and bakeries is anticipated to aid market growth globally.



Notably, the demand for curcumin is gaining momentum due to increasing use in meat products, beverages, dairy, bakery & confectionery, processed food & vegetables, oils & fats, others. Also, increasing demand for curcumin for medicinal and health benefits is expected to drive the industry growth over the forecast period.



North America: The Fastest-Growing Regional Market

North America exhibits strong growth in the global natural food colors market. This is due to stringent regulations on using harmful synthetic colors containing arsenic, lead, and mercury. In North America, natural food colors appeared on the scene, enacting strict rules to prohibit the usage of lead, harmful synthetic colors containing arsenic, and mercury.



Among regions, Asia Pacific is to witness considerable growth in the global natural food colors industry during the projection period. This is owing to the rapid uptake of natural foodstuffs colors in new product expansion in the region. Regardless, robust development of the food and beverage industry in emerging economies such as China and India boosts the regional market development.



Key Players Analysis

Nowadays, the natural food colors market remains highly consolidated with prominent players such as Archer Daniels Midland, Symrise AG, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, McCormick Company, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, International Flavors & Fragrances, Kerry Group, Royal DSM N.V., Basf Se, FMC Corporation.



Nevertheless, these players hold a substantial share of the market. Leading players operating in the natural colors market continue to invest laboriously in research and development. At the same time, expanding their distribution channels like Hypermarkets/Supermarket, Conventional Stores, Online, and others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Natural Food Colors Market



6. Market Share - Global Natural Food Colors Analysis

6.1 Products

6.2 Applications

6.3 Distribution

6.4 Resin

6.5 Regions



7. Products - Global Natural Food Colors Market

7.1 Carotenoids

7.2 Curcumin

7.3 Anthocyanin

7.4 Carmine

7.5 Copper Chlorophyllin

7.6 Others



8. Applications - Global Natural Food Colors Market

8.1 Meat Products

8.2 Beverages

8.3 Dairy

8.4 Bakery & Confectionary

8.5 Processed Food & Vegetables

8.6 Oils & Fats

8.7 Others



9. Distributions - Global Natural Food Colors Market

9.1 Hypermarkets/Supermarket

9.2 Conventional Store

9.3 Online

9.4 Others



10. Resin - Global Natural Food Colors Market

10.1 Compression Molding

10.2 Injection Molding

10.3 RTM

10.4 Others



11. Regions - Global Natural Food Colors Market

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Latin America

11.5 Middle East & Africa



12. Porters Five Forces

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13. Company Insights

13.1 Archer Daniels Midland

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

13.1.3 Revenue

13.2 Symrise AG

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

13.2.3 Revenue

13.3 Chr.Hansen Holding A/S

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

13.3.3 Revenue

13.4 McCormick Company

13.4.1 Overview

13.4.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

13.4.3 Revenue

13.5 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

13.5.1 Overview

13.5.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

13.5.3 Revenue

13.6 International Flavors & Fragrances

13.6.1 Overview

13.6.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

13.6.3 Revenue

13.7 Kerry Group

13.7.1 Overview

13.7.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

13.7.3 Revenue

13.8 Royal DSM N.V.

13.8.1 Overview

13.8.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

13.8.3 Revenue

13.9 BASF SE

13.9.1 Overview

13.9.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

13.9.3 Revenue

13.10 FMC Corporation

13.10.1 Overview

13.10.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

13.10.3 Revenue

