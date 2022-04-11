Global SAAS (Software-as-a-Service) market size to garner strong returns through 2027

Pune, India, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global SAAS (software-as-a-service) market was worth USD 130.69 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to garner sizeable valuation by the year 2027.





Notably, aforementioned highlights will help business players, manufacturers, and other stakeholders in developing solid plans to garner significant profits in the assessment years.

In-depth segmentation studies encompassing application terrain, deployment model, enterprise size, and end-user scope are also offered for an inclusive picture of the industry. Moreover, the research literature goes on to examine trends across key regions including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. At last, several tactics such as strategic alliances and innovative product development are considered to assist companies in making well-informed decisions, along with a top-to-bottom overview of the industry's supply chain.

The industry is primarily driven by increasing use of smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as widespread public & hybrid cloud adoption, corporate outsourcing, and rapid digitalization. Extensive leveraging of social media and instant messaging by businesses is encouraging the integration of SaaS solutions.

Notably, with increasing corporate outsourcing and globalisation, organisations are expanding their boundaries to provide services to clients all over the world. They require trustworthy business data in order to enhance staff investment strategies and identify potential issues and their causes, which is augmenting the market trends.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged the use of on-demand, scalable cloud models to achieve cost efficiency and business continuity. It provides enterprises with the impetus they require to accelerate their digital business transformation initiatives, which in turn is aiding is industry expansion.

Market segment overview:

Based on enterprise size, the market is split into SME, and large enterprises. In terms of deployment model, the industry is divided into hybrid cloud, private cloud, and public cloud.

On the basis of application gamut of global SAAS (software-as-a-service) market, customer relation management (CRM) segment is expected to hold 34.96% of revenue share during the analysis timeframe.

With respect to end-user scope, BFSI segment is anticipated to progress with a health CAGR during the forecast duration.

Regional scope:

As per expert opinion, North America industry held the largest revenue share in 2021. Whereas Asia Pacific market is poised to grow at a rapid rate during the study duration. This growth is attributed to usage of SaaS solutions for operations like e-commerce, web hosting, corporate resource planning, customer relationship management, and others.

Competitive dashboard:

DocuSign, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., ServiceNow, Adobe, Inc., Alphabet, Inc/, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce, and Microsoft Corporation are the major players in global SAAS (software-as-a-service) market. To improve their position, these industry giants are pursuing mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and creative launches.

Global SAAS (software-as-a-service) Market, by Enterprise Size (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

SME

Large Enterprises

Global SAAS (software-as-a-service) Market, by Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Global SAAS (software-as-a-service) Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Human Resource Management (HRM)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Others

Global SAAS (software-as-a-service) Market, by End-User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Education

Others

Global SAAS (software-as-a-service) Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada





Europe

UK

Italy

Germany

France





Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea





Global SAAS (software-as-a-service) Market, Company profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

DocuSign, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ServiceNow

Adobe, Inc.

Alphabet, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce

Microsoft Corporation

