iMedia Promotes Cassie Anliker to President, ShopHQ Networks

MINNEAPOLIS, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (“iMedia”) (NASDAQ: IMBI, IMBIL) announces today that Cassie Anliker has been promoted to President, ShopHQ Networks, effective April 1, 2022. Previously SVP, Merchandising, Cassie will now take on the additional leadership responsibilities for programming, planning, creative and television production for ShopHQ, iMedia Brands’ flagship, nationally distributed television network, as well as ShopHQ’s sister television networks, ShopBulldogTV, ShopHQHealth, and ShopJewelryHQ.

“Cassie’s leadership in merchandising over these past two years has been the driving force in ShopHQ’s successful turnaround,” said Tim Peterman, CEO of iMedia Brands, “and her 10 years of tenure here demonstrates her commitment to our company and our customers. Cassie is an entrepreneurial leader who demonstrates everyday how to respect ShopHQ’s heritage while celebrating current trends. I am proud to announce her in this new role in our organization.”

“We have an incredible opportunity to become the trusted entertainment source for the coveted 55+ demographic of U.S. viewers seeking engaging information, products, and services in the wearable categories,” said Cassie Anliker President, ShopHQ Networks. “Over the last three years, I feel fortunate to be part of our cultural transformation that has made us relevant again in the eyes of our viewers and I am appreciative of Tim’s confidence to help lead our continued innovation.”

Cassie Anliker began her career at ShopHQ in 2012 within the Home merchandising category, and quickly assumed additional leadership responsibilities. Cassie is credited with successfully launching several of ShopHQ’s most successful brands today, including Mackenzie-Childs and Medic Therapeutics. In 2021, Cassie was appointed Senior Vice President of Merchandising after successfully guiding her to teams to launch over 100 new brands in a two-year period that reversed ShopHQ’s 7 year customer file decline trend. In addition, in 2021 Cassie successfully relaunched Christopher & Banks, one of ShopHQ’s most popular fashion brands. Cassie holds a BA in English from The University of St. Thomas.

About ShopHQ Networks

ShopHQ Networks is part of iMedia’s entertainment reporting segment and is comprised of ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV, ShopHQHealth, and ShopJewelryHQ, a collection of engaging television networks distributed in the United States. ShopHQ, iMedia’s flagship network, is available in over 84 million U.S. homes via cable, broadcast, and satellite, as well as through mobile apps and OTT platforms such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. ShopHQ has been delivering live entertainment and quality products and services to its customers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for over thirty years.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The company owns a growing, global portfolio of entertainment, consumer brands and media commerce services businesses that cross promote and exchange data with each other to optimize their consumer engagement experiences and to position the company as the leading single-source partner to television advertisers and consumer brands seeking to entertain and transact with customers.

