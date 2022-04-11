Global $3.76 Bn Airborne Fire Control Radar Markets to 2027: Rapid Modernization of Target Detection Equipment Driving Growth

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airborne Fire Control Radar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global airborne fire control radar market reached a value of US$ 2.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach a value of US$ 3.76 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.50% during 2022-2027.



Airborne fire control radars (AFCRs) refer to long-range detection systems that are used for intercepting, tracking and attacking hostile air-to-air and air-to-ground agile targets. They are lightweight and compact and are integrated with the missiles, guns and rockets in fast strike aircraft and helicopters.

AFCRs consist of antennas and low-pulse repetition frequency (LPRF) systems to induce the doppler frequency for the detection of changes in the range of moving targets. The radars identify the location of the target and process the data to determine the trajectory and continuous position.

AFCRs also aid in navigating around fixed or moving targets and generate warnings to prevent collisions of large aircraft. As a result, these radars are widely used for detection, search, surveillance, weapon guidance and navigation operations.



Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Trends:



The rapid modernization of target detection equipment is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of active electronically scanning arrays (AESA) in aircraft is providing a thrust to the market growth.

With the rising incidence of cross-border disturbances and terrorist attacks, military and defense organizations are extensively utilizing AFCRs for accurate target detection and conducting critical missions. The radars offer in-flight synthetic aperture radar (SAR) images of targets for real-time detection of movement or elevation in the field.

In line with this, the increasing procurement of fighter jets by the government of developing economies to enhance the aerial strength of defense forces is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, the increasing demand for advanced electro-optical systems in helicopters for improved combat capacities is acting as another growth factor. These systems are also integrated with advanced geolocation sensors, long-range battle damage assessment and surveillance and reconnaissance systems.

Other factors, including the increasing automation in security and surveillance radar systems technology, along with significant improvements in the defense infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Airbus SE

Aselsan A.S. (Turkish Armed Forces Foundation)

BAE Systems plc

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Thales Group

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Frequency Band:

S-band

X-band

Ku/K/Ka Band

Breakup by Application:

Air to Ground

Air to Sea

Air to Air

Breakup by End User:

Military

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

