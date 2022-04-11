New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sulfuric Acid: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267675/?utm_source=GNW





The sulfuric acid market is further segmented into its production type by raw material: elemental sulfur, base metal smelters, pyrite ore and others. The market is segmented into applications like fertilizer, chemicals, metal processing, textile, paper and pulp, petroleum refining, batteries and others.



The report will also have a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the sulfuric acid market at the global level. The section will include COVID-19’s impact on demand and supply of sulfuric acid, price impact and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.



Sulfuric acid production capacity by top manufacturers, phosphate fertilizer production of countries and market share analyses are also covered in the report. The prices considered for the sulfuric market are at the regional level, and the variations are analyzed at the country level and forecasted to 2027, thereby derived the value (revenue) of the sulfuric market.



The market size and estimations are provided in terms of volume (thousand tons) and value ($ million), considering 2021 as base year, and market forecast will be given from 2022 to 2027.Regional-level market size, with respect to raw material type and application, will also be provided.



The impact of COVID-19 will be considered while estimating the market size.



Report Includes:

- 161 data tables and 56 additional tables

- A brief general outlook of the global markets for sulfuric acid within the chemical industry

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, both in terms of volume and value, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the market potential of sulfuric acid, along with global market share analysis on the basis of product type, application and region

- Insight into the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the current and future demand of sulfuric acid owing to their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

- Country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mexico, Chile and other key countries

- Pricing analysis at different geographical regions

- Company profiles of the top market players, including Aurubis AG, BASF SE, Glencore, IFFCO, Ma’aden and Veolia



Summary:

Sulfuric acid is the most-produced industrial chemical worldwide.It is one of the most important chemicals, playing a significant role in many chemical processes.



It has varied uses and plays some part in the production of nearly all manufactured goods.The market for sulfuric acid is expected to grow at a steady pace from 2022 to 2027.



Growing use of sulfuric acid in lead-acid production and the surge in demand for these acids for the production of phosphate fertilizers are supporting the growth of the market during forecast period.



The sulfuric acid market can be analyzed based on three primary categories: raw material type, application and region.



Based on raw material type, the global sulfuric acid market is segmented into elemental sulfur, base metal smelters, pyrite ore and others.In 2021, elemental sulfur accounted for the largest share of the global market.



Elemental sulfur remains the primary choice for the production of sulfuric acid owing to its cheap cost, and its production is less polluting than the production of other raw materials. Base metal smelters accounted for the second-largest share in 2021.



Based on application, the global sulfuric acid market is segmented into fertilizers, chemicals, metal processing, textile, paper and pulp, petroleum refining, batteries and others.In 2021, the fertilizer application dominated the global sulfuric acid market.



Sulfuric acid finds major applicability in phosphate production. The segment consumes more than 50% of the globally produced sulfuric acid.



The sulfuric acid market is expected to witness significant demand for the production of lithium-acid batteries in the coming years.



Based on region, the global sulfuric acid market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific CIS, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the global sulfuric market.



The region was the largest consumer as well as producer of sulfuric acid.In Asia-Pacific, China was the largest consumer of sulfuric acid.



The country is also the largest producer of sulfuric acid, accounting for more than REDACTED share of global sulfuric acid production. North America accounts for the second-largest share in the global market, followed by theMiddle East and Africa.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267675/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________