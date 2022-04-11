New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The Global Market for Carotenoids" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05400252/?utm_source=GNW





Prices have dropped for a number of products while market value has risen for others.



Producers and users of carotenoids need an up-to-date analysis of the current situation and a well-documented forecast for future trends in the industry as the basis for their strategic and business planning. The report may also help players in other ingredient markets that are considering diversifying to determine whether carotenoids would be a good fit.



The report reviews the global markets for the following commercialized carotenoids -

- Annatto.

- Astaxanthin.

- Beta-carotene.

- Beta-apo-8-carotenal.

- Beta-apo-8-carotenal-ester.

- Canthaxanthin.

- Capsanthin and paprika extract.

- Lutein.

- Lycopene.

- Zeaxanthin.



Report Includes:

- 70 data tables and 35 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for carotenoids

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- A review of commercial carotenoids with the objective of providing detailed insight into production technologies, market developments and market dynamics

- Details on Annatto, Astaxanthin, Beta-carotene, Beta-apo-8-carotenal, Beta-apo-8-carotenal-ester, Canthaxanthin, Capsanthin and paprika extract, Lutein, Lycopene and Zeaxanthin, and coverage of their production process, regulatory framework, and applications

- Information concerning the relevance of different production systems, application segments and regional distribution

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Algatechnologies Ltd., BASF SE, Cyanotech Corp., Kemistar Industries Inc. and Vidya Europe



Summary:

Carotenoids are isoprenoid pigments used extensively in the culinary, chemical, textile, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.They are not only dyes and provitamin A, but they are also antioxidants, photoprotective and antibacterial.



This type of pigment can be produced historically from plants or through chemical synthesis, but it has various disadvantages.The carotenoid industries have prioritized the search for alternative sources in recent years.



Microbial synthesis is a viable solution with high yields, speed, and low production costs. Because of the oxidative stress caused by sunshine, unfavorable environments, such as the Caatinga domain, are an appealing source of bacteria that produce

biomolecules, particularly carotenoids.



The majority of commercialized carotenoids are derived via vegetable extraction and chemical synthesis.Seasonal and geographical fluctuation, for example, are uncontrollable issues in the manufacture and sale of these colors.



Chemical synthesis, on the other hand, is a generally complex process that results in the development of dangerous and inappropriate waste when disposed of in the environment; also, this is not regarded safe for health. This causes widespread anxiety, which reverberates in several conversations regarding the unintended consequences of these synthetic pigments and their potential repercussions on human health. As a result, the synthesis of carotenoids by microbes is a realistic

technique that fits the safety marketing appeal while also allowing for the rapid and efficient production of these natural colors on an industrial scale.



Carotenoids are one of the most important ingredient families for food, feed and supplements. Overall, the carotenoid market is expected to grow from REDACTED in 2021 to REDACTED in 2022 and about REDACTED by 2027, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2022 throug h 2027.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05400252/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________