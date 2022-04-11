New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Austria Life Insurance - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892309/?utm_source=GNW





This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Austrian life insurance segment.



It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium accepted and cession rates during the review period (2016-2020) and forecast period (2020-2025).



The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Austrian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

- Key insights and dynamics of the Austrian life insurance segment.

- A comprehensive overview of the Austrian economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

- The Austrian insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

- The Austrian life insurance industry’s market structure giving details of lines of business.

- The Austria’s life insurance reinsurance business’s market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

- Distribution channels deployed by the Austrian life insurers.

- Details of the competitive landscape and competitors’ profiles.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Austria -

- It provides historical values for the Austrian life insurance segment for the report’s 2016-2020 review period, and projected figures for the 2020-2025 forecast period.

- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Austria and outlines the key regulations affecting them.



Reasons to Buy

- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Austrian life insurance segment.

- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Austrian life insurance segment.

- Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.

- Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892309/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________