Global Wearable Technology Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Wearable technology is quickly becoming a major force in today's world and industries. There are many reasons that wearable technology has developed over the years although the main reason for the recent development has been the development of electronics that are small, lightweight, and can be worn on the body without restricting movement.

As with many technological advances, wearable technology has come from the traditional areas of medicine and military research and also from everyday consumer products such as handbags and watches Electronic devices can provide improved sensory feedback. Many people suffer from sensory processing disorders such as sensory integration disorder which means they have problems with textures, smells and other types of "bodily" sensations. Some people with this disorder have an extra sensory organ such as an ear or nose that allows them to fully experience physical things.

Market Dynamics

Growing smartphone users is expected to boost the global wearable technology market growth over the forecast period. According to the Pew Research Center, in 2019, around 81% of people in the U.S. had smartphones, increasing from 68% in 2015. According to the same source, tablet users in the U.S. increased from 34% in 2013 to 52% in 2019. This, in turn, has significantly increased the adoption of wearable devices including smartwatches.

Moreover, increasing growth prospects of next-generation displays in wearable displays are expected to accelerate growth of the global wearable technology market in the near future.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the wearable technology market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global wearable technology market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Adidas, Suunto, Abbott laboratories, Sony, Eurotech, Nike, Google, Inc., Garmin International Inc., Medtronic, Fitbit Inc., and Apple Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global wearable technology market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global wearable technology market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Merger and Acquisitions

New system Launch/Approvals

4. Global Wearable Technology Market, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

Segment Trends

Fitness and Wellness

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Infotainment

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Healthcare and Medical

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Industrial and Military

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

5. Global Wearable Technology Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

6. Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Adidas

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Suunto

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Abbott laboratories

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Sony

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Eurotech

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Nike

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Google, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Garmin International Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Medtronic

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Fitbit Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Apple Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

7. Section

