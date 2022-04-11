New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Powder Metallurgy: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0298001/?utm_source=GNW





The report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format.Tables and figures are included to illustrate historic, current and future market scenarios.



The report also covers companies that make parts and powders for various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical, electronics and others.



Market drivers within the industry are identified. To make the report more informative, we have given market data from 2020 through 2027.



Technological issues and trends are projected, and other influences are discussed. Furthermore, this report is based on future scenarios such as pessimistic, optimistic and consensus, while forecasts provide information for the consensus scenario.



In this report, we have also considered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global as well as regional market. All market values are in millions of U.S. dollars; volume is in thousands of metric tons, and the market value and volume are calculated as nominal value.



Report Includes:

- 57 data tables and 54 additional tables

- An updated review and analysis of the global market for powder metallurgy (metal powder + p/m parts) technology

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Insights into the market potential for powder metallurgy, opportunities and restraints, regulatory framework, and technological trends and issues impacting the PM industry

- Estimation of the market size and forecasted data for powder metallurgy, volume of unit shipments, and market share analysis on the basis of type of metal, processing technology type and end user industries with major regions and countries involved

- Highlights of business opportunities in powder metallurgy market, including a shift toward the use of finer powders for super finished products, increasing size of PM parts, growth of previously small end-user markets for PM and PM parts, and adoption of additive manufacturing

- Competition landscape covering key companies operating in the powder metallurgy industry, their global rankings, and market development strategies

- Profile descriptions of the market leading participants, including BASF SE, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Kobe Steel Ltd., JFE Steel Corp., NTN Corp., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.



Summary:

The powder metallurgy (P/M) industry was severely affected by the 2008-2009 recession, most notably due to the steep decline in automotive production, but it recovered and surpassed pre-recession levels. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the powder metallurgy business; however, end-use industries are starting to bounce back again to their original growth trends.



According to BCC Research’s estimations, by the end of 2027, the global value of the P/M parts and metal powder is expected to reach REDACTED and is projected to grow with a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. The ferrous metal powder and ferrous P/M parts market segments are expected to dominate throughout the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a faster growth rate relative to that of other regions such as Europe and North America.China is the biggest contributor in the Asia-Pacific region because of it has the highest manufacturing capacity to produce vehicles, industrial machinery and other products.



In addition, rapid industrialization and greater availability of resources and labor are the key drivers of growth for this region.

