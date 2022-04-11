Worldwide Electronic Scrap Recycling Industry to 2028 - Featuring Umicore, Dowa Holdings and LS-Nikko Copper Among Others

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Scrap Recycling Market, By Product Type, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Electronic scrap is the term given to electronic waste that can be recycled. Electronic waste or e-Waste refers to discarded electronic or electrical devices disposed of through public curbs, landfills, and incinerators.

Common electronic devices include computers, printers, cell phones, faxes, television sets, music players, and other devices that are in need of replacement or repair. Used electronic equipment that is destined for re-sale, recycling, reprocessing through electronic material recovery or other disposal is also regarded as e-waste. Electronic scrap is a by-product of electronic devices that cannot be used or sold.



Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for electronic products is a prime factor fostering growth of the global electronic scrap recycling market. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) market reached Rs. 76,400 crore (US$ 10.93 billion) in 2019. Appliances and consumer electronics industry is expected to double to reach Rs. 1.48 lakh crore (US$ 21.18 billion) by 2025. Moreover, increasing use of recycling of e-waste for the recovery of various metals which can be beneficial in saving energy is again augmenting growth of the market.



However, the lack of integrated smelting and refining plants across developing regions is expected to restrict growth of the electronic scrap recycling market



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the electronic scrap recycling market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global electronic scrap recycling market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Umicore N.V., Dowa Holdings, Co., Ltd., Ultromex Ltd., LS-Nikko Copper Inc., Glencore Xstrata PLC., Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Outotec Oyj, JX Holdings, Inc., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Boliden Group

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global electronic scrap recycling market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global electronic scrap recycling market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Types of Materials

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Trends

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Key Developments

Market Attractiveness Analysis

4. Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2022, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

IT, Office Equipment and Handheld Devices

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Major Home Appliances

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Small Home Appliances

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market, By Types of Materials, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2022, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Ferrous Metals

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Non-ferrous Metals

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Precious Metals

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Others (Plastics and Others)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market, By Region, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

Umicore N.V.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Dowa Holdings, Co., Ltd.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Ultromex Ltd.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

LS-Nikko Copper Inc.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Glencore Xstrata PLC.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd .

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Outotec Oyj

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

JX Holdings, Inc.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Mitsui & Co., Ltd

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Boliden Group.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

