Worldwide Electronic Scrap Recycling Industry to 2028 - Featuring Umicore, Dowa Holdings and LS-Nikko Copper Among Others

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Scrap Recycling Market, By Product Type, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Electronic scrap is the term given to electronic waste that can be recycled. Electronic waste or e-Waste refers to discarded electronic or electrical devices disposed of through public curbs, landfills, and incinerators.
Common electronic devices include computers, printers, cell phones, faxes, television sets, music players, and other devices that are in need of replacement or repair. Used electronic equipment that is destined for re-sale, recycling, reprocessing through electronic material recovery or other disposal is also regarded as e-waste. Electronic scrap is a by-product of electronic devices that cannot be used or sold.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing demand for electronic products is a prime factor fostering growth of the global electronic scrap recycling market. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) market reached Rs. 76,400 crore (US$ 10.93 billion) in 2019. Appliances and consumer electronics industry is expected to double to reach Rs. 1.48 lakh crore (US$ 21.18 billion) by 2025. Moreover, increasing use of recycling of e-waste for the recovery of various metals which can be beneficial in saving energy is again augmenting growth of the market.
However, the lack of integrated smelting and refining plants across developing regions is expected to restrict growth of the electronic scrap recycling market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jf084d
Attachment