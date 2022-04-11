The artificial photosynthesis market size will grow to USD 185 Million by 2030 from USD 62 Million in 2022, at a CAGR of 14.6%

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Photosynthesis Market by Application, Technology, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267685/?utm_source=GNW

Growing demand of green H2 and eco-friendly liquid fuels are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the artificial photosynthesis market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific: The largest region in the artificial photosynthesis market.



Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global artificial photosynthesis market between 2022–2030.The region has been segmented, by country, into Japan, China, India, and South Korea.



The region faces a tough challenge to reduce its carbon footprint from various fossil-fuel-powered operations, including power generation. Asia Pacific is one of the leading markets that has adopted green technologies to meet the targets set by the governments for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, countries such as Japan and South Korea are increasing their investments in innovative energy & fuel generation technologies, such as fuel cells, carbon recycling, and others



The Major players who are actively carrying out research and development and moving slowly towards commercialization of artificial photosynthesis market are Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and ENGIE (France), TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan), Siemens Energy (Germany), FUJITSU (Japan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Toyota Central R&D Labs., Inc. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Twelve (formerly known as, Opus 12) (US) and etc.



