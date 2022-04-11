COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 16/2022 – 11 APRIL 2022

On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 166,877 628.25 104,841,225.36 4 April 2022 7,000 627.15 4,390,062.60 5 April 2022 10,000 618.96 6,189,553.00 6 April 2022 7,000 620.44 4,343,107.00 7 April 2022 6,000 618.28 3,709,663.80 8 April 2022 6,000 623.47 3,740,833.20 Accumulated under the program 202,877 627.05 127,214,444.96

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,083,751 shares, corresponding to 2.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

CFO Lars Vestergaard

