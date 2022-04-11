COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 16/2022 – 11 APRIL 2022
On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|166,877
|628.25
|104,841,225.36
|4 April 2022
|7,000
|627.15
|4,390,062.60
|5 April 2022
|10,000
|618.96
|6,189,553.00
|6 April 2022
|7,000
|620.44
|4,343,107.00
|7 April 2022
|6,000
|618.28
|3,709,663.80
|8 April 2022
|6,000
|623.47
|3,740,833.20
|Accumulated under the program
|202,877
|627.05
|127,214,444.96
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,083,751 shares, corresponding to 2.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
