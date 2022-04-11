Share buy-back Program

Faxe, DENMARK

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 16/2022 – 11 APRIL 2022

On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement166,877628.25104,841,225.36
4 April 20227,000627.154,390,062.60
5 April 202210,000618.966,189,553.00
6 April 20227,000620.444,343,107.00
7 April 20226,000618.283,709,663.80
8 April 20226,000623.473,740,833.20
Accumulated under the program202,877627.05127,214,444.96

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,083,751 shares, corresponding to 2.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

www.royalunibrew.com


