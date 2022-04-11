The acrylic polymer market for cleaning application is projected to grow from USD 580 Million in 2021 to USD 709 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acrylic Polymer Market for Cleaning Application by Type, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267684/?utm_source=GNW

With the increasing population, increasing per-capita income, changing lifestyle, and increasing usage of washing machines across the globe, the demand for laundry detergent is growing, which is subsequently driving the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application. Moreover, increasing demand for liquid dish washing products in hotels, restaurants and food retails, and household applications further supports the growth of the acrylic polymer market.



Water-borne is the largest segment by type in the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application

Based on type, the water-borne acrylic polymer segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the overall market.The major factor driving this segment is the high solubility, dispersion in cleaning products, and increasing demand for sustainable products.



It also helps to improve the cleaning product’s performance and efficacy rate, owing to which it is prevalently used in Europe and North America. However, the cost of water-borne is high compared to solvent-borne.



Laundry & Detergent is the largest segment by application in the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application

The laundry & detergent segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall acrylic polymer market for cleaning application in 2020, closely followed by the dish washing segment.With the increasing population, increasing per-capita income, changing lifestyle, and increasing usage of washing machines across the globe, the demand for laundry detergent is growing, which is subsequently driving the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application.



North America is estimated to be the largest market for acrylic polymer market for cleaning application

North America accounted for the largest share of the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application in 2020, followed by Europe. In Europe and North America, stringent regulations and increasing demand for sustainable laundry & detergents and other cleaning products have supported the growth of the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application in the regions.

The leading players in the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application are Dow Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Toagosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan), Arkema (France), Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. (Japan), Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (US), and others.



