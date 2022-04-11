New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United Kingdom (UK) Retail Occasions Market 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267560/?utm_source=GNW

The report analyses the market growth and the market shares of the top five retailers for each key occasion overall, and for core categories.



The UK key occasions market rose by 3.7% between 2016 and 2021, driven by the vast outperformance of Black Friday, which achieved double-digit growth. In contrast, spend on both the Easter and Halloween occasions declined in the five-year period. Grocers remain dominant in the market share of key occasions across numerous categories.



Key Highlights

- The total key occasions market rose 3.7% from 2016 to 2021, with the largest increase coming from Black Friday, which experienced a double-digit rise in spending - even outstripping total retail growth

Just two key occasions experienced a decline between 2016 and 2021 - Easter and Halloween, with both occasions still hindered by the pandemic in 2021, with the former impacted by remaining pandemic-related government restrictions

- Christmas is by far the most prominent occasion, accounting for 45% of the total key occasions market in 2021

- Grocers continue to dominate market shares of key occasions, including Christmas, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day and Easter, due to the significance of food & grocery items for such occasions alongside the convenience of these retailers when purchasing for such events



