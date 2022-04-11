Worldwide $11+ Million Crypto ATM Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 58.70% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research 

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Crypto ATM Market finds that the increase in fund transfers is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising installations of crypto ATMs, the total Global Crypto ATM Market is estimated to reach USD 1185.4 Million by 2028.



The Market stood at a revenue of USD 74.2 Million in the year 2021, and is expected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 58.70%.

Furthermore, the growing penetration of smartphones worldwide is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Crypto ATM Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Crypto ATM Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (One Way, Two Way), by Offering (Hardware, Software), by Coin Type (Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin), by Application (Commercial Spaces, Restaurants & Other Hospitality Spaces, Transportation Hubs, Standalone Units), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/crypto-atm-market-1454/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 145+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Increase in Fund Transfers to Fuel Global Crypto ATM Market

The increasing fund transfers specifically in emerging economies are expected to fuel the growth of the Crypto ATM Market during the forecast period. As per the World Bank Group, the remittances to low- and middle-income countries projected to increase by 7.3% in 2021. This return to growth is considered to be robust as compared to 2020 estimates and resilience of flows when remittances were declined by only 1.7% in spite of a recession due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to estimates from the World Bank’s Migration and Development Brief. Further, it estimated that the remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries excluding China are expected to surpass the sum of foreign direct investment (FDI) and overseas development assistance (ODA) for a second consecutive year. The importance of remittances in providing a critical lifeline by spending on crucial items such as food, health, and education during periods of economic hardship has increased. Thus, remittances are considered to be lifeline for people in many economies and crypto ATMs further offer a way to send cash to people without going to a crowded bank office.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Crypto ATM market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 58.70% during the forecast period.

The Crypto ATM market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 74.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1185.4 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Crypto ATM market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/crypto-atm-market-1454/0

Benefits of Purchasing Crypto ATM Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of Global Crypto Atm Market -

Type One Way Two Way

Offering Hardware Software

Coin Type Bitcoin Dogecoin Ethereum Litecoin Others

Application Commercial Spaces Restaurants & Other Hospitality Spaces Transportation Hubs Standalone Units Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/crypto-atm-market-1454

Growing Installations of Crypto ATMs to Stimulate Market Growth

The increase in installations of crypto ATMs is anticipated to augment the growth of the Crypto ATM Market within the estimated period. Crypto ATMs are now seen installed in most of the countries across the globe as businesses are putting a strong emphasis on meeting the changing needs of their customers. According to the statistics provided by Coin ATM Radar, there are about 36,695 crypto ATMs installed across the globe. Out of which almost 32,253 crypto ATMs are installed in United States itself whereas 1,379 crypto ATMs are installed in Europe. Further, as per the data published by Token post, crypto ATM installations reached to 50.9 machines per day in July 2021 across the world. As seen, the number of crypto ATMs is growing significantly and is likely to continue with the same trend within the estimated timeframe. However, the lack of awareness and technical understanding regarding crypto currency is expected to hamper the growth of the market in near future. Moreover, the increasing acceptance of crypto currency across industries is further anticipated to support the growth in the years to come.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the IT industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/crypto-atm-market-1454/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The report on Crypto ATM Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America to Dominate the Global Crypto ATM Market

North America has dominated the Global Crypto ATM Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The US dominated the North America region in 2021. This is attributable to the rising deployment of crypto ATMs in public places in the region. Furthermore, the presence of key market players, like Coin Cloud, Bitcoin Depot, and Coin Flip along with favorable investment environment is also anticipated to encourage the adoption of cyber insurance.

List of Prominent Players in the Crypto ATM Market:

GENERAL BYTES s.r.o.

Genesis Coin Inc.

Lamassu Industries AG

Covault

Bitaccess Inc.

Coin me

Coin source

Coin ATM Radar

Orderbob

Cryptomat

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Crypto ATM Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (One Way, Two Way), by Offering (Hardware, Software), by Coin Type (Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin), by Application (Commercial Spaces, Restaurants & Other Hospitality Spaces, Transportation Hubs, Standalone Units), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/crypto-atm-market-736607

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Crypto ATM Market?

How will the Crypto ATM Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Crypto ATM Market?

What is the Crypto ATM market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Crypto ATM Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

October, 2021: Wallmart announced to install 200 Bitcoin ATMs Across US Retail Stores. Walmart expands Bitcoin access to more people, though, and gives it further legitimacy among skeptics, should they roll it out beyond an initial pilot.

This market titled “Crypto ATM Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • GENERAL BYTES s.r.o.



• Genesis Coin Inc.



• Lamassu Industries AG



• Covault



• Bitaccess Inc.



• Coinme



• Coinsource



• Coin ATM Radar



• Orderbob



• Cryptomat Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape,

patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America,

company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/crypto-atm-market-1454/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/crossborder-b2c-ecommerce-market-1441

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/crossborder-b2c-ecommerce-market-1441 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-market-1448

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-market-1448 Digital Payments Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-payments-market-1451

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-payments-market-1451 Credit Card Payment Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/credit-card-payment-market-1453

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/credit-card-payment-market-1453 Top Companies in Crypto ATM Market:- https://v-mr.biz/crypto-atm-market



About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: