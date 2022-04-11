New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Switzerland Cards and Payments - Opportunities and Risks to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976298/?utm_source=GNW

It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits and cheques during the review-period (2017-21e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2021e-25f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.



This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Swiss cards and payments industry, including -

- Current and forecast values for each market in the Swiss cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

- Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

- Ecommerce market analysis .

- Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Swiss cards and payments industry.

- Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.



Scope

- Most payment cards in the country feature contactless functionality. According to an August-November 2020 survey conducted by the Swiss National Bank on payment methods, 92% of Swiss consumers owned a contactless debit or credit card; meanwhile, 60% of contactless card holders made contactless payments using their cards. All major card scheme providers in the country raised the contactless payment limit on their cards from CHF40 ($45.23) to CHF80 ($90.47) in April 2020. Swiss Post’s financial services unit PostFinance further increased the contactless payment limit for its PostFinance Card to CHF100 ($113.08) in August 2021. These increased contactless limits are encouraging Swiss card holders to make higher-value contactless payments, which in turn is boosting card payment usage.

- The advent of digital-only banks is likely to further support payment card market growth. In July 2020, challenger bank YAPEAL launched its services in Switzerland. The bank offers a Swiss bank account along with a Visa debit card. In August 2021, it launched youth banking service Yapini for children aged seven and above. Previously, digital-only bank neon launched in the country in March 2019, offering a free bank account along with a Mastercard debit card. In May 2021, neon launched a sustainable bank account called neon green. One tree is planted for every CHF100 ($113.08) spent using the debit card included with the account. N26 also has a presence in the country, offering personal and business accounts along with Mastercard debit cards.

- To capitalize on the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, payment services providers are launching cryptocurrency payment acceptance solutions for merchants.

In September 2021, Worldline and Swiss crypto company Bitcoin Suisse launched WL Crypto Payments, an omnichannel crypto payment solution for merchants - allowing Worldline’s 85,000 online and physical merchants in Switzerland to accept Bitcoin and Ether as a payment option across their websites and physical stores.



Reasons to Buy

- Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Swiss cards and payments industry and each market within it.

- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Swiss cards and payments industry.

- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Swiss cards and payments industry.

- Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Switzerland.

- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Swiss cards and payments industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976298/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________