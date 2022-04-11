New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Denmark Cards and Payments - Opportunities and Risks to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876059/?utm_source=GNW

It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, direct debits, and credit transfers during the review-period (2017-21e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2021e-25f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.



Scope

- Italian payment processor Nexi became the dominant player in Denmark’s acquiring market after purchasing Nets for EUR7.8 billion ($9.5 billion) in June 2021. Nets holds a monopoly on processing Dankort payments; it also offers acquiring and processing of international payment cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB, and China UnionPay. As of February 2022, Nets served over 700,000 merchants across the Nordic region and Europe. Following the acquisition, Nets continues to operate under its own brand in Denmark.

- Digital-only banks are gradually making inroads into the Danish banking space. Founded in 2015, domestic mobile-only bank Lunar Bank is the largest digital-only bank in Denmark. The bank serves 400,000 consumers across the Nordic markets. It offers standard and premium bank accounts, which include a Visa debit card. Meanwhile, in January 2022, Revolut was launched in 10 Western European countries, including Denmark. Customers get a virtual Mastercard debit card upon opening a bank account.

- Alternative payment solutions offered by both domestic and international companies such as MobilePay, Apple Pay, and Google Pay are growing in popularity among Danish consumers. To capitalize on this trend, Apple Pay partnered with Danske Bank in October 2021, enabling the bank’s customers to add co-badged Visa/Dankort cards to Apple Pay. Meanwhile, in August 2021, Google Pay launched payments via smartwatches in Denmark, allowing Google Pay users to initiate and make payments through smartwatches compatible with the Android operating system.



