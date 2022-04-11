India Core Banking Solutions Market (2022 to 2027) - by Type, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size and End-user

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Core Banking Solutions Market (2022-2027) by Type, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's Core Banking Solutions Market is estimated to be USD 612.32 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1305.6 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.35%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of India's Core Banking Solutions Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

India's Core Banking Solutions Market is segmented based on Type, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, and End-User.

Type, the market is classified into Enterprise Consumer Solutions, Loans, Deposits, and Others.

Deployment Mode, the market is classified into On Premises and Cloud.

Enterprise Size, the market is classified into Small Size Enterprise, Medium Size Enterprise, and Large Size Enterprise.

End-User, the market is classified into Banks, Credit Union and Community Banks, and Others.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Capgemini SE, Infosys Limited, Microsoft Corporation, NCR Corporation, Wipro Limited, etc

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for India's Core Banking Solutions Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses India's Core Banking Solutions Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of India's Core Banking Solutions Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Automation in the Banking

4.1.2 Focus on Offering Value-Added Services

4.1.3 Increase in Trend of Buy-Now-Pay-Later

4.1.4 Rise in Government Initiatives Toward Adoption of Digital Platform

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Complex and Expensive System

4.2.2 Excessive Reliance on Technology

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Specialized Applications of AI, Blockchain, Big Data,

4.3.2 The Emergence of Several Next-Generation Banks

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness about Modern Banking Technologies

4.4.2 Data Security and Privacy Concerns Due to Increasing Cyber-Attacks

4.4.3 Lack of Appropriate Software Selection Methodology



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 India's Core Banking Solutions Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Enterprise Consumer Solutions

6.3 Loans

6.4 Deposits

6.5 Others



7 India's Core Banking Solutions Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On Premises

7.3 Cloud



8 India's Core Banking Solutions Market, By Enterprise Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small Size Enterprise

8.3 Medium Size Enterprise

8.4 Large Size Enterprise



9 India's Core Banking Solutions Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banks

9.3 Credit Union and Community Banks

9.4 Others



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)

11.2 Capgemini SE

11.3 Computer Services, Inc. (CSI)

11.4 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

11.5 Finastra

11.6 Fiserv, Inc.

11.7 HCL Technologies Limited

11.8 Infosys Limited

11.9 Intellicus Technologies

11.10 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

11.11 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

11.12 Microsoft Corporation

11.13 NCR Corporation

11.14 Oracle Corporation

11.15 SAP SE

11.16 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

11.17 Unisys Corporation

11.18 Wipro Limited

11.19 C-Edge Technologies Ltd.

11.20 VSoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd



12 Appendix



