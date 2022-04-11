ChampionX Chemical Technologies Business Announces a Supply Surcharge to Counter Inflationary Factors

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX LLC (the “Company” or “ChampionX”) today announced it will enact a supply surcharge on products shipped to its Chemical Technologies customers. This surcharge will go into effect immediately. ChampionX is implementing this measure for Chemical Technologies customers until permanent pricing agreements are put into place that reflect the current cost environment.

“The energy industry has been impacted by increasing global unrest in addition to an already constrained supply environment, which have all combined to drive ongoing high inflation. That has made it necessary for us to take this step,” said Deric Bryant, Chief Operating Officer and President, Chemical Technologies. “This will enable us to continue serving customers seamlessly and support security of supply for their operations.”

“We have been proud to serve our customers during these unprecedented times for our industry, and I’m proud of the results our ChampionX team has delivered in ensuring continuity of service and supply to vital customer operations,” Bryant said. “We appreciate the continued trust and support our customers place in us and look forward to continuing to deliver value for them in the months and years ahead.”

About ChampionX LLC

ChampionX LLC is a subsidiary of ChampionX Corporation, a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX Corporation’s products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells. Visit www.championx.com to learn more.

Investor Contact: Byron Pope

byron.pope@championx.com

281-602-0094

Media Contact: John Breed

john.breed@championx.com

281-403-5751

Source: ChampionX Corporation



