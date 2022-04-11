TScan Therapeutics Appoints Leiden Dworak, CPA, MBA, as Vice President, Finance

WALTHAM, Mass., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the appointment of Leiden Dworak, CPA, MBA, as Vice President, Finance. Mr. Dworak brings to TScan over a decade of experience in financial infrastructure implementation and operations management in early/mid-stage biotech.



“We are pleased to welcome Leiden to TScan at such an exciting time as we advance our lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy programs focused on the prevention of relapse in patients undergoing HCT into clinical development,” said David Southwell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “His experience in financial planning and analysis will be valuable as we strategically enter our next phase of growth and maximize our balance sheet to support key development milestones into 2024.”

“I am excited to join the TScan team as we advance our mission to create life-changing T cell therapies for patients with cancer,” said Mr. Dworak. “I am grateful to be working alongside a seasoned leadership team and look forward to applying my experience and expertise to support the financial well-being and continued advancement of the Company’s pipeline of liquid and solid tumor candidates.”

Prior to joining TScan, Mr. Dworak was the Vice President, Head of Financial Planning and Analysis and Business Operations at AVROBIO, Inc., where he implemented a financial infrastructure and developed processes to enable the annual operating plan, strategic plan, and financial reporting. Before joining AVROBIO, Mr. Dworak was a Director at Moderna, Inc., where he was a key strategic business partner across multiple therapeutic areas and the finance lead for global vaccines business development. Prior to that, Mr. Dworak held positions of increasing responsibility for various biotech and pharmaceutical companies including Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SeraCare Life Sciences Inc. (now LGC Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.), and Boston Scientific Corporation. Mr. Dworak is a certified public accountant (CPA), inactive non-reporting license and a MBA from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, one of the most extensive collections of known and novel solid tumor targets across different HLA types in the TCR field.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding current and future research and development plans or expectations, the structure, timing and success of the Company’s planned preclinical development and clinical trials, the potential benefits of any of the Company’s current or future product candidates in treating patients, and the Company’s goals and anticipated financial performance, business plans and focus, among other things. TScan intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan,” “on track,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy, therapeutic effects and potential advantages of TScan’s TCR-T therapy candidates; TScan’s expectations regarding its preclinical studies being predictive of clinical trial results; the timing of the initiation, progress and expected results of TScan’s preclinical studies, clinical trials and its research and development programs; TScan’s plans relating to developing and commercializing its TCR-T therapy candidates, if approved, including sales strategy; estimates of the size of the addressable market for TScan’s TCR-T therapy candidates; TScan’s manufacturing capabilities and the scalable nature of its manufacturing process; TScan’s estimates regarding expenses, future milestone payments and revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; TScan’s expectations regarding competition; TScan’s anticipated growth strategies; TScan’s ability to attract or retain key personnel; TScan’s ability to establish and maintain development partnerships and collaborations; TScan’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; TScan’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its proprietary platform technology and our product candidates; the sufficiency of TScan’s existing capital resources to fund its future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including mitigation efforts and political, economic, legal and social effects, on any of the foregoing or other aspects of TScan’s business or operations; and other factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of TScan’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 9, 2022 and any other filings that TScan has made or may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release represent TScan’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, TScan explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

