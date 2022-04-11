Green Thumb to Open RISE Mankato, Its 77th Retail Location in the Nation, on April 14

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries, today announced it will open RISE Mankato on April 14. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota (Habitat Minnesota).



“We are excited to expand our retail footprint to six locations in Minnesota and our first in the southern region of the state,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “Along with this opening, we are extending our First Day Profits program to another state, allowing us to make an impact in the community with each new store. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Habitat Minnesota, who is doing the important work of bringing about systemic change, so all people have a safe, stable and affordable home.”

Habitat Minnesota brings people together to build homes, community and hope. The statewide support organization provides resources to 25 Minnesota affiliates to advance their work to create and preserve affordable homeownership. Habitat Minnesota offers a range of programs, including resource development, advocacy, training, and networking.

“Habitat’s work is possible because of strong community partnerships and we’re thankful for partners who understand the importance of this work statewide, like Green Thumb. Every community in Minnesota has an affordable housing shortage with 1 in 9 households paying more than they can afford on housing. This generous donation will support Habitat’s pursuit in advancing equity in affordable homeownership so more Minnesota families can affordably own a home. We appreciate Green Thumb’s partnership and their commitment to supporting the community,” said Cristen Incitti, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota.

In addition to RISE Mankato, the Company has five other retail locations throughout the state, including: Eagan, Hibbing, St. Cloud, St. Paul and Willmar. Formerly known as LeafLine, each store was rebranded to RISE earlier this month. Profits from the first day of sales as newly branded RISE stores will also be donated to Habitat Minnesota. To celebrate the rebrand and welcome patients to the RISE experience, RISE will host a patient appreciation event on April 20, 2022, at each of its Minnesota retail locations. Representatives from the Company will be available to answer questions about Minnesota’s medical cannabis program, as well as assist with registering new patients. Discounts, giveaways and educational material will also be available for patients.

RISE Mankato is located at 1400 Madison Avenue East in Mankato. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.risecannabis.com/mn for more information.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 3,800 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Andy Grossman Grace Bondy EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations Manager, Corporate Communications InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com GBondy@gtigrows.com 310-622-8257 517-672-8001

Source: Green Thumb Industries



