View Smart Windows installed at Amazon office in Redmond

SEATTLE and MILPITAS, Calif., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, announced that Amazon has completed installation of View Smart Windows in its new leased office at 16331 NE 72nd Way, in Redmond, Washington.



The building is enclosed with View Smart Windows, which use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to outdoor conditions, maximizing access to natural light and outdoor views while controlling heat and glare. Numerous studies have shown that natural light improves our health , wellness, and productivity. Amazon is a global leader in innovative programs for employee health and wellbeing, and this office building extends that initiative.

“Our offices provide important spaces for employees to come together to collaborate and invent on behalf of our customers,” said John Schoettler, vice president of Global Real Estate and Facilities for Amazon. “Innovative solutions like View Smart Windows will help us create modern working environments that prioritize employee wellness and increase the enjoyability of the office environment, all while reducing our carbon footprint.”

View Smart Windows will help Amazon reach its goals in The Climate Pledge —a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its business by 2040. View Smart Windows reduce energy consumption from HVAC and lighting by as much as 20%.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Amazon in their effort to create an environment that allows their employees to innovate and passionately serve customers,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, CEO of View. “The future of the office will be determined by forward-thinking companies and their commitment to health, wellness, and sustainability.”

Amazon’s Redmond building also includes View Immersive Experience, a wall of windows that transform into transparent, high-definition, touch screen displays. The displays will provide an immersive platform for all-hands meetings, interactive remote collaboration, entertainment, and more.

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to further reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into more than 90 million square feet of buildings, including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com .

