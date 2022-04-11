Orchard Therapeutics Announces Reimbursement Agreement Making Libmeldy Available for All Eligible MLD Patients in Italy

BOSTON and LONDON, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced it has reached another historic reimbursement agreement with the Italian Medicines Agency, also known as Agenzia Italiana del Farmaco (AIFA), to enable access to Libmeldy® (atidarsagene autotemcel) for all children with metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) who fall within the scope of the European marketing authorization. The news marks the second reimbursement agreement to cover all eligible MLD patients that Orchard has reached with a European market this year.



Earlier this month, an MLD patient from the Middle East also received Libmeldy through reimbursed international treatment abroad at Ospedale San Raffaele, in Milan, Italy.

“Following the February announcement of our landmark reimbursement agreement with NHS England, we are pleased that the Italian Medicines Agency has recognized the significant potential clinical benefit Libmeldy offers, granting it innovative status and agreeing to reimburse the therapy for all eligible MLD patients in the country,” said Braden Parker, chief commercial officer of Orchard Therapeutics. “The momentum on our reimbursement negotiations is encouraging, as is our early progress in identifying patients in both Europe and the Middle East who may benefit from this therapy.”

About MLD

MLD is a rare and life-threatening inherited disease of the body’s metabolic system occurring in approximately one in every 100,000 live births. MLD is caused by a mutation in the arylsulfatase-A (ARSA) gene that results in the accumulation of sulfatides in the brain and other areas of the body, including the liver, gallbladder, kidneys, and/or spleen. Over time, the nervous system is damaged, leading to neurological problems such as motor, behavioral and cognitive regression, severe spasticity and seizures. Patients with MLD gradually lose the ability to move, talk, swallow, eat and see. In its late infantile form, mortality at five years from onset is estimated at 50 percent and 44 percent at 10 years for juvenile patients.i

About Libmeldy / OTL-200

Libmeldy (atidarsagene autotemcel), also known as OTL-200, has been approved by the European Commission for the treatment of MLD in eligible early-onset patients characterized by biallelic mutations in the ARSA gene leading to a reduction of the ARSA enzymatic activity in children with i) late infantile or early juvenile forms, without clinical manifestations of the disease, or ii) the early juvenile form, with early clinical manifestations of the disease, who still have the ability to walk independently and before the onset of cognitive decline. Libmeldy is the first therapy approved for eligible patients with early-onset MLD.

The most common adverse reaction attributed to treatment with Libmeldy was the occurrence of anti-ARSA antibodies. In addition to the risks associated with the gene therapy, treatment with Libmeldy is preceded by other medical interventions, namely bone marrow harvest or peripheral blood mobilization and apheresis, followed by myeloablative conditioning, which carry their own risks. During the clinical studies, the safety profiles of these interventions were consistent with their known safety and tolerability.

For more information about Libmeldy, please see the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) available on the EMA website.

Libmeldy is approved in the European Union, UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. OTL-200 is an investigational therapy in the U.S.

Libmeldy was developed in partnership with the San Raffaele-Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy (SR-Tiget) in Milan, Italy.

i Mahmood et al. Metachromatic Leukodystrophy: A Case of Triplets with the Late Infantile Variant and a Systematic Review of the Literature. Journal of Child Neurology 2010, DOI: http://doi.org/10.1177/0883073809341669