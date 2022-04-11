AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND RENEWED FOCUS ON ORGANIC GROWTH AND LEAN OPERATING STRUCTURE

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO-Ontario, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is planning for organic growth, by continuing to provide outstanding customer service and by implementing complementary services. In addition, the Company is reducing administrative expenses, including the removal of its head office location, implementing leaner overhead structures and lowering its operating expenses. Management will provide greater detail on growth and cost reduction plans in July when the Company expects to report financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2022.



Today, Manny Mounouchos, Avante’s Chief Executive Officer, is announcing changes with respect to four of its named executive officers.

Craig Campbell, President & CEO of Avante, is no longer with the Company effective immediately.

Han Koren, President of Logixx Security Inc., has resigned effective April 22, 2022 to pursue an exciting new venture with another organization. The Company would like to thank Han for his many achievements since joining in December 2019, including integrating several prior acquisitions to create a national platform for Logixx Security to service the local and national security requirements of its corporate and enterprise customers across Canada. The Company is grateful for his leadership and significant success in growing the business notwithstanding a challenging environment arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bryan Kelly has agreed to transfer from the Company’s other subsidiary to Logixx Security effective April 22, 2022, as its Executive Vice President and General Manager. Prior to this, Mr. Kelly was responsible for the day-to-day leadership of Avante Security, where he excelled at improving new installation timelines, customer service and customer retention. He has decades of experience in the security industry including a prior role at Logixx Security with direct responsibility and accountability for service delivery across Canada. The Company is confident of Bryan’s ability to leverage his knowledge and customer contacts for the long-term benefit of Logixx Security.

As of March 31, 2022, Scott Goodman, Chief People & Legal Affairs Officer of Avante, has left the Company to pursue other interests. The Company would like to extend its thanks to Mr. Goodman for his efforts since joining the organization in October 2018 and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high-end security services operating with two subsidiaries. Logixx Security supports enterprise customers across Canada, while Avante Security serves residential customers located in Toronto and Muskoka regions of Ontario, Canada. With experienced teams, a focus on customer service and development of innovative solutions, we remain committed to providing our shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com.

For further information, please contact:

Emmanuel (Manny) Mounouchos

Chief Executive Officer, Avante Logixx Inc.

(416) 923-6984

manny@avantesecurity.com

