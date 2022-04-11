CareDx, the Leading Sponsor of UNOS Transplant Management Forum, Demonstrates the Value of Digital Solutions to Improve Pre-Transplant Patient Referral and Waitlisting Workflow

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced it will host a lunch and learn session offering strategies and digital solutions to help transplant centers thrive in the midst of increasing volumes, changing metrics, and staff burnout, during the annual UNOS Transplant Management Forum (TMF) taking place April 11-13 in Phoenix, Arizona.



In addition to the CareDx lunch session, Medical City Transplant Institute in Dallas had an accepted abstract, “The Transplant Connection: Improving Process Outcomes Electronically,” that demonstrated the impact of using the CareDx electronic platform, TxAccess™, for referral processing. The study showed that the use of this platform resulted in many benefits including: significant time savings and error reductions in referral entries; facilitation of bi-directional electronic communication between the transplant center and the referring provider; and time and supply cost savings associated with transitioning away from paper-based communications. CareDx’s popular AlloCare® mobile health app was recently integrated with TxAccess to help patients connect with their referring provider and transplant center in managing the complex transplant waitlisting process.

“CareDx is proud to participate in this year’s Transplant Management Forum and to share a digitally enabled solution through TxAccess to refer pre-transplant patients to transplant centers and help manage the waitlisting process,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “This solution helps improve the operational workflow for transplant centers by saving time and reducing errors.”

“The use of the TxAccess platform not only met our initial goal of saving time and improving accuracy during referral processing, but exceeded our expectations by offering many other benefits,” said Emilie Burgess, LMSW, Director, Solid Organ Transplant Center, Medical City Transplant Institute in Dallas, Texas. “It has enabled us to serve more patients per day and has helped us package the patient’s journey through the transplant continuum in a streamlined, efficient way that has improved relationships with our customers and patients, as well as improved our employee’s job satisfaction.”

CareDx’s comprehensive suite of digital tools and solutions are designed to help transplant centers become more efficient and improve the patient experience at all stages of the pre- and post-transplant journey, with products and services to address the transplant referral and associated communications, transplant waitlisting, workflow management and reporting, quality improvement and analytics, patient monitoring and engagement, and medication adherence.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com .

