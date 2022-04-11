The metagenomic sequencing market is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2027 from USD 1.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 18.4%

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metagenomic Sequencing Market by Product & Services, Workflow, Technology, Application - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816292/?utm_source=GNW





By technology segment, the shotgun metagenomic sequencing segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the metagenomic sequencing market

Based on technology, the metagenomic sequencing market is segmented into 16S rRNA sequencing, shotgun metagenomic sequencing, whole-genome sequencing & de novo assembly, and metatranscriptomics.The shotgun metagenomic sequencing segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to its advantages over other techniques, the growing adoption of shotgun metagenomic sequencing among researchers and healthcare professionals, and the increasing number of metagenomic sequencing-based research activities.



By workflow segment, the sample processing & library preparation segment accounted for the largest share of the metagenomic sequencing market

Based on workflow, the market has been segmented into sample processing & library preparation, sequencing, and data processing & analysis.The sample processing & library preparation segment accounted for the largest share of the metagenomic sequencing market in 2021.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of metagenome sequencing research projects being conducted, the availability of technologically advanced and robust sample processing and library preparation assay kits, and the demand for efficient library preparation products.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the metagenomic sequencing market.



The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing financial support from public as well as private agencies, the increasing number of NGS-based research projects, increasing awareness about precision medicine, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.



North America: the largest share of the metagenomic sequencing market

North America accounted for the largest share of the metagenomic sequencing market in 2021. Factors such as the increasing applications of metagenomics in diagnostics and genomics research, the availability of research funding, and the development of NGS data analysis solutions are driving the growth of the metagenomic sequencing market in North America.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Respondent– Supply Side- 70%, Demand Side-30%

• By Designation— CXOs and Directors- 30%, Executives - 25%, Mangers - 45%

• By Region— North America - 40%, Europe - 25%, APAC – 20%, LATAM- 10% , MEA- 5%



Prominent players in the metagenomic sequencing market include Illumina Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific lnc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK), Pacific Biosciences (US), BGI group (China), Psomagen Inc. (South Korea), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Zymo Research Corporation (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), Integragen SA (France), Microsynth AG (Switzerland), DNAStar Inc. (US), Brooks Automation, Inc. (US), and Novogene Co., Ltd. (China), Osmosis, INC. (US), Genexa AG. (Switzerland), Varigen Biosciences (US), Veritas Genetics (US), SinGENE (Singapore), Intact Genomics, Inc., Metagenomi (US), Computomics (Germany), and IDbyDNA Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the metagenomic sequencing market based on region (the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa), by Workflow (Sample Preparation, Sequencing, Data Processing and Analysis), by Product and Services (Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, Analysis and Data Interpretation Solutions, Metagenomic Sequencing Services), by Technology (Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing, 16s Rrna Sequencing, Whole-Genome Sequencing and De Novo Assembly, Metatranscriptomics), by Application (Ecological and Environmental Metagenomics, Clinical Diagnostic Metagenomics, Drug Discovery Metagenomics, Soil Microbiome, Industrial Applications [Energ, Bioremediation, Other Industrial Application], Veterinary Metagenomics, Other Metagenomic Applications). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints opportunities, challenges and trends in the metagenomic sequencing market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the metagenomic sequencing market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

