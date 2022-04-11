Global Reservoir Analysis Market Is Expected to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global reservoir analysis market generated $8.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Transition in reservoir technology, upsurge in global energy demand, and rise in focus on mature oil & gas fields and new field developments drive the growth of the global reservoir analysis market. However, high cost associated with reservoir analysis restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, rapid expansion of exploration activities in unconventional resources and rising demand of shale oil & gas present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Report Sample (273 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1011

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to global lockdown which affected the overall growth of the global reservoir analysis market.

The economic slowdown in several countries contributed to reductions in petroleum and natural gas reserves in 2020.

Furthermore, import and export activities were temporarily restricted, which, in turn, adversely affected the growth of the global reservoir analysis market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global reservoir analysis market based on reservoir type, service, application, and region.

Based on reservoir type, the unconventional segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the conventional segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Reservoir Analysis Market Request Here

Based on application, the onshore segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the same region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1011

Leading players of the global reservoir analysis market analyzed in the research include Baker Hughes, Inc., Core Laboratories, Emerson Electric Co., Expro Group, Geokinetics, Inc., Halliburton, Johnson Matthey, Schlumberger Limited, Trican Well Service Limited, and Weatherford International Ltd.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Robotic Drilling Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Oilfield Rental Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Crude Oil Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Offshore Drilling Rigs Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Geothermal Heat Pump Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Directional Drilling Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn