Global Zero Turn Mower Market to Generate $1.57Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global zero turn mower market generated $854.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to generate $1.57billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Rise in use of zero-turn mowers on periodical basis to maintain the lawn in Europe and North America, use of modern technologies to increase productivity, surge in launch of different varieties of zero turn mowers for various applications, and increase in the demand for zero turn mowers in commercial industries drive the growth of the global zero turn mower market. On the other hand, the high initial investment for purchasing the zero turn mowers and increase in adoption of simple and cost-effective alternative to the zero turn mowers impede the market growth. However, decrease in the life cycle costs of the products that reduce the maintenance and operating cost of the mowers create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the zero-turn mower market was affected negatively due to the restrictions on manufacturing activities, which also harmed the sales sector.

On the other hand, people began to dedicate more time to gardening during the lockdown, resulting in an increase in sales in the residential sector.

Moreover, industries are progressively returning to normal production and service, which is predicted to result in the re-starting of zero turn mowers businesses at full capacity.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global zero turn mower market based on horsepower, cutting width, application, and region.

Based on horsepower,the more than 25 HP segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the less than 25 HP segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application,the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global zero turn mower market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

Leading players of the global zero turn mower market discussed in the research include Generac Power Systems, Inc., Deere & Company, Altoz, BigDog Mower Co., Ariens, Husqvarna AB, Textron Inc., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Bad Boy Mowers, and The Toro Company.

