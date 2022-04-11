Thomas Kolaras Joins SERB and BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals as US Chief Commercial Officer

Philadelphia, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERB and BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals are pleased to announce that Thomas Kolaras has been named the group’s new Chief Commercial Officer for its US business.

Thomas is an accomplished commercial leader with more than 25 years of US and global experience across large and mid-sized biopharmaceutical companies. His career includes a wide range of roles in marketing, sales, operations, market access, analytics, finance and business development in over 20 therapeutic categories.

Anthony Higham, CEO of SERB and BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals said: “We are thrilled to have Thomas join the team in this newly created role. He will bring strong leadership and direction to our evolving US business and add new perspectives to the group’s executive management team. Thomas is an absolute standout in his field, with a broad background and experience leading profitable hospital, retail and specialty pharmaceutical businesses.”

Mr. Kolaras said: “This is an exciting time to be joining SERB and BTG as the companies integrate and build a growing, global specialty pharmaceutical platform. The US business serves a vital role, providing life and limb-saving medicines to healthcare professionals treating patients with critical conditions.”

Thomas most recently served as Senior Vice President & General Manager for Medical Therapeutics at Endo Pharmaceuticals. He previously worked as Vice-President of CNS Patient and Branding Strategy at Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. He also served as the Vice-President of Primary Care & Specialty Marketing for Eisai Pharmaceuticals.

Thomas graduated with a degree in Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. During his time at the university, Thomas served as president of the Wisconsin Black Engineering Student Society.

About SERB and BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals

Together, SERB and BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals are a growing specialty pharmaceutical group and a dedicated ally to healthcare providers treating patients with critical conditions, focusing on emergency care and rare diseases. For over 30 years we have made treating these complex and life-threatening conditions possible, supporting clinicians, healthcare systems and governments while offering hope to patients and their families. As a fully integrated company, we have the experience and capabilities to acquire, develop, and manufacture our medicines to the highest standards, and make them available worldwide through our secure supply chain.

Learn more about SERB: https://serb.eu/

Learn more about BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals: btgsp.com

